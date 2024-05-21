Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is now down to a mid-range price

You can now pick up the Samsung Galaxy S24 at a decidedly mid-range price, making it one of the biggest smartphone bargains around.

Having only launched at the end of January, the Galaxy S24 is very much a current concern, leading the charge as Samsung’s compact flagship phone. It still carries an RRP of £799.

That’s what makes this Amazon deal so good. The online retailer is selling the Galaxy S24 brand new for just £499, which represents a 38% saving.

Understandably, this deal is being listed as a ‘Limited time deal’, so you’d better be quick if you want to capitalise.

We rate the Galaxy S24 highly, awarding it 4 out of 5 in our review and calling it “The best small Android phone”. It’s got a high-quality design with an agreeably compact form factor, a good screen, and it runs nice and fast. The phone’s triple camera system takes solid shots, too.

Perhaps the key feature for the Galaxy S24, however, is Samsung’s new Galaxy AI smarts. Being able to transcribe meetings accurately and quickly is a real eye-opener, while the phone’s generative AI photo editing tricks are up there with any Pixel phone.

Asking Galaxy AI to rewrite your emails with a different tone, meanwhile, can feel downright spooky.

Needless to say, if we thought all of this was great at full price, we’re doubly impressed at £499. That’s the same price as Google’s recent mid-range contender, the Pixel 8a retails for, and isn’t all that much more expensive than Samsung’s own Galaxy A55.

