The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops

If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals.

Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.

Head over to Mobiles.co.uk today to get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just £315 upfront and £45/month with unlimited data, minutes and texts on Vodafone. That’s just £1395 over the course of the 2-year plan, which is actually less than the cost of the phone alone. Just click the green pre-order button next to the Vodafone plan to bag this deal.

If you’d prefer to buy the phone outright, the retailer has also reduced the price of the 512GB phone to just £1249. That’s twice the storage for the same price as the entry-level 256GB model, saving you £150 on the premium smartphone. You can find the white pre-order button next to the SIM-free price just below the contract mentioned above.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s top-end flagship smartphone, sitting above the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 in the brand’s 2023 line-up.

The most exciting spec this time is undoubtedly the 200-megapixel camera. The sensor replaces the 108-megapixel one on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, using 16-in-1 pixel binning tech to offer vast improvements in detail and lighting.

There’s also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a pair of 10-megapixel telephoto lenses, offering 3x and 10x optical zoom, respectively.

Otherwise, there’s a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone is powered by a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for Galaxy and the 5000mAh battery supports fast wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare.

It’s still very early days for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, meaning we haven’t spent enough time with the Samsung phone to share our full review just yet. However, our first impressions have been very positive.

“It might be very similar to its predecessor, but there’s still a lot to like about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra”, wrote mobile editor Lewis Painter.

That certainly isn’t a bad thing, considering the Galaxy S22 Ultra is our favourite flagship Android in our best smartphone guide.

Click the link above to get the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for less than its RRP either SIM-free or with an unlimited data plan.