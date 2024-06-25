The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is now outrageously affordable

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has just become temptingly affordable as part of an excellent contract deal.

This deal gets you the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE on a 24 month iD Mobile contract (that’s and established mobile virtual network operator running on the Three network) with 100GB of monthly data for just £19.99 a month. There’s a nominal up front fee of £29.

You’ll also get £100 cashback as part of the deal. Just make sure you buy it before July 2, then submit your claim within 45 days of the purchase date.

That’s an outstandingly affordable offer for a phone that may have just entered the value sweet spot.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is an interesting case, in that it’s a good phone that was always destined to become a very good phone at the right price. We were very positive about it in our 3.5-star review, but called it “A great phone that has arrived a little too late to be tempting”.

In particular, its close proximity to the Galaxy S24 release rather overshadowed its launch.

However, now that the Galaxy S23 FE has hit an outrageously affordable price as part of this deal, we can dispense with the caveats. It’s just a great phone.

It features a flagship design, strong performance, all day battery life, and a very well balanced camera system. The latter even includes a dedicated telephoto camera, which is very rare at this sort of price.

All in all, the Galaxy S23 FE now represents a great buy if you can snap one up as part of this contract deal.