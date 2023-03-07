The S23 Ultra can’t compete with this staggering S22 Ultra deal

If you’re after a true bargain on a super-sized flagship phone, forget the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and head straight for this Galaxy S22 Ultra deal.

Mobile Phones Direct is running a deal that gives you the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on a generous 24 month contract for £45 per month, with an up front fee of just £19.

The O2 contract that comes as part of the package gives you unlimited texts and minutes and a whopping 350GB of data each month. That latter inclusion is the real deal here, as the contract would usually only give you 250GB.

In other words, you’re getting a bonus 100GB of data for free.

Why would you want to go for the Galaxy S22 Ultra when the Galaxy S23 Ultra is here, you ask? Besides the fact that it’s cheaper, Samsung’s previous flagship is still a really good phone that can compete with most of the 2023 crowd.

We named it our phone of the year for 2022, and awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. We stand by that score, and our updated review concludes as follows: “It may be a year old, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a tempting phone with impressive capabilities in a rather large package. Most of it still works fantastically well, and importantly, it’s dropped in price since the release of the S23 Ultra.”

Those specs continue to serve the phone well. In particular, the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display continues to be one of the best in the business. Elsewhere, you won’t find many phones with a better camera set-up. Indeed, only the Galaxy S23 Ultra can rival it in the telephoto stakes, with a pair of 10MP lenses supplying 3x and 10x optical zooms.