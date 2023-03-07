 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The S23 Ultra can’t compete with this staggering S22 Ultra deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re after a true bargain on a super-sized flagship phone, forget the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and head straight for this Galaxy S22 Ultra deal.

Mobile Phones Direct is running a deal that gives you the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on a generous 24 month contract for £45 per month, with an up front fee of just £19.

Get 100GB of extra data with this Galaxy S22 Ultra contract deal

Get 100GB of extra data as part of this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra contract deal.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • 100GB of extra data
  • £45 a month
View Deal

The O2 contract that comes as part of the package gives you unlimited texts and minutes and a whopping 350GB of data each month. That latter inclusion is the real deal here, as the contract would usually only give you 250GB.

In other words, you’re getting a bonus 100GB of data for free.

Why would you want to go for the Galaxy S22 Ultra when the Galaxy S23 Ultra is here, you ask? Besides the fact that it’s cheaper, Samsung’s previous flagship is still a really good phone that can compete with most of the 2023 crowd.

We named it our phone of the year for 2022, and awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. We stand by that score, and our updated review concludes as follows: “It may be a year old, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a tempting phone with impressive capabilities in a rather large package. Most of it still works fantastically well, and importantly, it’s dropped in price since the release of the S23 Ultra.”

Those specs continue to serve the phone well. In particular, the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display continues to be one of the best in the business. Elsewhere, you won’t find many phones with a better camera set-up. Indeed, only the Galaxy S23 Ultra can rival it in the telephoto stakes, with a pair of 10MP lenses supplying 3x and 10x optical zooms.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

