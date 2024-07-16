The RTX 4070 graphics card deal you’ve been waiting for is here

One of the most powerful GPUs on the market, the Nvidia GeForce 4070 has seen a huge £100 discount this Prime Day, making this the perfect time to upgrade your PC for 1440p performance without compromise.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 stands out as an impressive mid-range graphics card, offering a stellar combination of performance, design, and – thanks to Prime Day – value, making it a top choice for gamers and content creators alike. You can get yours for just £499.99 for the next couple days.

MSi’s GeForce 4070 GPU is under £500 this Prime Day The powerful, AI-ready Nvidia 4070 model in MSi’s stylish silver/white has seen a £100 discount this Prime Day, making it one of the best options for PC upgrading. Amazon

Was £599.99

Now £499.99 View Deal

The RTX 4070 delivers outstanding performance, boasting significant improvements over its predecessors. This card excels in delivering smooth 1440p gaming experiences, ensuring that even the most demanding titles run flawlessly at high settings. The inclusion of Nvidia’s latest architecture enhances performance efficiency, making it a power-packed option for those seeking high frame rates without compromising on visual quality.

Another major positive of the RTX 4070 is its impressive ray tracing capabilities. The card incorporates dedicated RT cores, allowing for realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections in supported games. This feature elevates the visual fidelity of gaming experiences, bringing a new level of immersion that is difficult to match with previous generations.

Moreover, the RTX 4070 is equipped with ample VRAM, specifically 12GB of GDDR6X memory. This generous amount of video memory ensures that the card can handle large textures and complex scenes with ease, making it a solid choice for content creators who work with high-resolution assets and video editing.

Power efficiency is another highlight of the RTX 4070. Nvidia has managed to deliver high performance while maintaining a relatively low power draw, plus it keeps much cooler than older GPUs while doing so.

In summary, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is a powerful, efficient, and feature-rich graphics card that excels in both gaming and creative applications. If you’ve been waiting to start a brand new build, or just want a solid future-proofed upgrade, this might be the time to strike.

