The Roku Streambar is now cheaper than the Echo Dot

Yes, you read that right – Roku’s all in one soundbar has taken such a price cut that it’s now cheaper than Amazon’s cheapest smart speaker.

Earlier this week, we reported that the Roku Streambar had fallen to £59.99 at Amazon which was an unbelievable deal against the original £129.99 price tag. However, the price has now fallen yet again with the option to apply a 10% voucher on the product page, meaning that now you’ll only have to part with £53.99 at the checkout (a pound less than the latest Echo Dot).

This is a ridiculous bargain for what is easily one of the most fully-featured streaming devices on the market, and a great way of upgrading your home entertainment set-up without breaking the bank.

For starters, the Streambar benefits from Roku’s easy to use but feature packed UI which lets you dive straight into all of your favourite streaming platforms from one place. All of the major streamers are supported including Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Apple TV Plus.

There’s even support for music services like Spotify if you just want to dive into some tunes as you read a book or crack on with a bit of work.

The included Voice Remote also had dedicated streaming service buttons so if you want to pick up where you left off on that new must-watch Netflix series, you can do exactly that with the press of a single button. Alternatively, you can simply use voice commands to get straight to the content that you want to watch if you can’t be bothered to sift through menus.

As you can imagine, streaming is just one aspect of the Streambar which also serves as a full-on soundbar when you’re diving into some entertainment. While it obviously can’t match high-end devices from the likes of Sonos, the Streambar still manages to surprise beyond its small stature to deliver loud and impressive sound.

The Streambar does a particularly good job of separating and elevating dialogue which should prevent you from needing to turn on the subtitles whenever a scene starts to play out.

There’s no telling how long the 10% voucher will be around for so now’s the best time to make use of it. For a pound less than the latest Echo Dot, you’ll be hard pressed to find a streaming device with better value than the Roku Streambar.