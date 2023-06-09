Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Roku Streambar is now cheaper than the Echo Dot

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Yes, you read that right – Roku’s all in one soundbar has taken such a price cut that it’s now cheaper than Amazon’s cheapest smart speaker.

Earlier this week, we reported that the Roku Streambar had fallen to £59.99 at Amazon which was an unbelievable deal against the original £129.99 price tag. However, the price has now fallen yet again with the option to apply a 10% voucher on the product page, meaning that now you’ll only have to part with £53.99 at the checkout (a pound less than the latest Echo Dot).

This is a ridiculous bargain for what is easily one of the most fully-featured streaming devices on the market, and a great way of upgrading your home entertainment set-up without breaking the bank.

For starters, the Streambar benefits from Roku’s easy to use but feature packed UI which lets you dive straight into all of your favourite streaming platforms from one place. All of the major streamers are supported including Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Apple TV Plus.

There’s even support for music services like Spotify if you just want to dive into some tunes as you read a book or crack on with a bit of work.

Roku Streambar for just £53.99

Roku Streambar for just £53.99

Amazon has now added the option to apply a 10% voucher on the Roku Streambar page, making the all-in-one device cheaper than ever.

  • Amazon
  • Was £129.99
  • Now £53.99
View Deal

The included Voice Remote also had dedicated streaming service buttons so if you want to pick up where you left off on that new must-watch Netflix series, you can do exactly that with the press of a single button. Alternatively, you can simply use voice commands to get straight to the content that you want to watch if you can’t be bothered to sift through menus.

As you can imagine, streaming is just one aspect of the Streambar which also serves as a full-on soundbar when you’re diving into some entertainment. While it obviously can’t match high-end devices from the likes of Sonos, the Streambar still manages to surprise beyond its small stature to deliver loud and impressive sound.

The Streambar does a particularly good job of separating and elevating dialogue which should prevent you from needing to turn on the subtitles whenever a scene starts to play out.

There’s no telling how long the 10% voucher will be around for so now’s the best time to make use of it. For a pound less than the latest Echo Dot, you’ll be hard pressed to find a streaming device with better value than the Roku Streambar.

You might like…

The Meta Quest 2 is finally affordable again

The Meta Quest 2 is finally affordable again

Nick Rayner 57 mins ago
This amazing PS5 bundle gets you Call of Duty for free

This amazing PS5 bundle gets you Call of Duty for free

Nick Rayner 4 hours ago
This Razr 40 Ultra deal gets you a free Lenovo tablet

This Razr 40 Ultra deal gets you a free Lenovo tablet

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
The Pixel 7 is now nearly as cheap as the Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7 is now nearly as cheap as the Pixel 7a

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
This iPhone 14 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

This iPhone 14 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

Chris Smith 2 days ago
One of Ninja’s best air fryers has taken a big price cut

One of Ninja’s best air fryers has taken a big price cut

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.