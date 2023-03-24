 large image

The Resident Evil 4 remake has already plummeted in price

The Resident Evil 4 remake has just seen a massive discount on both Xbox and PC platforms, making this the perfect time to buy.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake launched today, and it’s already seeing some amazing discounts. We’ve found a fantastic deal on the new Resident Evil 4 Remake on the Xbox Series X/S, with the price being slashed from £57.99 to just £47.85, a saving of £10.14.

If you’re a PC gamer, we have an even better deal for you. The PC version of Resident Evil 4 Remake has gone down from £49.99 to only £37.85, meaning that while you’re technically not saving as much, you’re paying even less for the latest game in the Resident Evil franchise.

Resident Evil 4 Remake takes place six years after the biological disaster in Raccoon City from Resident Evil 2, with the player jumping back into Leon S. Kennedy’s shoes. Leon has been recruited as an agent and is now working with the United States in an attempt to quell the ongoing zombie outbreak. 

Resident Evil 4 Remake has just seen its first price slash on both PC and Xbox

Resident Evil 4 Remake has just seen its first price slash on both PC and Xbox

The Resident Evil 4 Remake has already seen some hefty discounts on ShopTo, making this the perfect time to treat yourself to the latest entry in the franchise.

While we haven’t had the chance to review this updated title yet, if the original Resident Evil 4 is anything to go by then this should be a wild ride. Capcom claims that this game features modernised gameplay mechanics as well as vividly detailed graphics. The updated visuals will be aided by the Xbox Series X, giving players the chance to revisit the village from Resident Evil 4 with more detail and nuance than ever. 

Moreover, we can see that a vast majority of the reviews on Steam are very positive, with some of the user reviews claiming that the gunplay is satisfying and a lot better than previous entries. Many also noted that familiar areas have different layouts and progress in unexpected ways, giving old fans of the franchise even more reason to play through this new version. 

Given that the game has just come out, we’re as surprised as you are that the Resident Evil 4 is already so cheap but trust us when we say that you won’t find a better deal out there – we’ve looked.

