The rechargeable Xbox controller is going cheap at Currys

Currys is selling the Xbox Wireless Controller with a rechargeable battery pack at a cheap price.

The deal gets you the ever-popular Xbox Wireless Controller, which is widely held to be one of the best Xbox and PC controllers in the game. It also gets you an Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack, so you won’t have to rely on swapping out endless AA batteries to power your gaming.

And the total price for this Xbox controller combo: £49.99. That’s a £15 saving on the £64.99 RRP.

As you might have noticed, this is the Remix Edition of the Xbox Wireless Controller, which is a bit different. It’s made from recycled materials, which means that every controller is unique, with its own distinct colour swirls and texturing.

Besides the classic controller set-up (four fascia buttons, analogue triggers, twin analogue sticks, D-pad… you know the drill), the Xbox Wireless Controller can seamlessly switch between PC and Xbox. It also has Bluetooth, so you can use it with your iOS or Android device.

There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack here too, so you can plug in a set of headphones for latency-free immersive audio.

As for the Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack, it will get you up to 30 hours of battery life per charge.

Whether you’re looking for a spare controller for your Xbox or PC set-up, or are looking to indulge in some old school local multiplayer, this is as cheap an official Xbox controller deal as you’re likely to find right now.