The Razr 40 Ultra now comes with free Bose earbuds

Anyone after a good deal on a great foldable should pay attention to this Razr 40 Ultra contract offer, which gives you a free set of Bose earbuds.

Click the deal link below and you’ll be taken to a deal that gets you the Razr 40 Ultra on a 24 month iD Mobile contract, with 100GB of data, for £35.99 a month and £89 up front.

That’s good in itself, as the Razr 40 Ultra is arguably the best compact foldable on the market.

Things get better, however. Once you’ve signed up for the Razr 40 Ultra, head over to this Motorola promo website. You’ll find that you can claim a free set of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II worth £229.99.

We reviewed the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II last year, and scored them a stunning 5 out of 5. “When it comes to noise-cancelling there aren’t many, if any true wireless earphones, that can hold a candle to what Bose has done here,” we concluded. “Throw in improvements to the battery life, decent customisation options along with bigger and better bass and you have one of the best wireless earbuds available.”

As we’ve already mentioned, the Razr 40 Ultra is pretty special too. We scored it 4.5 out of 5, calling it “the pinnacle of clamshell foldables in 2023 with a premium design, game-changing exterior display, great camera performance and solid everyday use”.

Add these two together – the Razr 40 Ultra and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II – and you have one of the best bundle deals on the market right now.