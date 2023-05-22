Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

The Razer Kishi mobile controller just nosedived in price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

For any Android users out there who love a spot of mobile or cloud gaming, you need to check out this incredible Razer Kishi deal.

The Razer Kishi controller, which lets you turn your Android handset into a fully-blown gaming machine, has just plummeted from its original £79.99 RRP to just £36.99 for a limited time.

The last time the Razer Kishi was anywhere near this price (back in late March according to the price history tool Keepa), the deal only lasted for a few days before it leaped way back up, so if you’ve been wanting to nab it on the cheap then now’s your chance.

With more titles being added to Game Pass and GeForce Now, not to mention the recent introduction of Amazon Luna to the UK – there’s never been a better time to dive into the world of cloud gaming.

Razer Kishi Price Crash

Razer Kishi Price Crash

The Razer Kishi controller has just seen a huge reduction over at Amazon, making this a great time to pick one up.

  • Amazon
  • Was £79.99
  • Now £36.99
View Deal

Taking away the need for a dedicated console that takes up a fair amount of space in your living room, cloud gaming can be done on your tablet, your laptop or even your smartphone. Of course, touch controls aren’t exactly ideal when it comes to gaming, which is why the Razer Kishi has been designed to feel like a full-on gaming controller.

With two joy-sticks, a d-pad, tactile face buttons alongside shoulder and trigger buttons, the Razer Kishi goes a long way towards replicating the feeling of a classic controller, so you can play cloud games with the same functionality as if you were playing them on a dedicated console.

When you’re ready to wrap up your gaming session, the Razer Kishi folds aways so that it can be easily thrown into a bag or carried around in a pocket.

Just bear in mind that not every Android phone can fit the Razer Kishi’s dock, so double check that your phone’s measurements fit the requirements of the device first.

With all that in mind however, this is an excellent buy for any mobile gamers out there and an easy gift for someone who wants to dive into their cloud gaming library on the go.

