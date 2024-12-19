Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The PSVR2 headset still has its Black Friday price tag

Jon Mundy

The Playstation VR 2 headset, aka the PSVR2, is still selling at its Black Friday price.

Amazon is once again selling the PSVR2 for a price of £339, which represents a 36% discount on the £529.99 RRP. We highlighted this very deal back around Black Friday, so you know it’s a bit special.

  • Amazon
  • Save 36%
  • Now £339
In case you missed it, the PSVR2 is Sony’s second-generation virtual reality headset. It requires a PlayStation 5 to operate, but then provides one of the best and most accessible VR experiences out there.

Our former Deputy Editor Ryan Jones reviewed the Playstation VR 2 headset for us at launch, and handed out a strong score of 4 out of 5. “The PlayStation VR 2 has all the specs required to offer wonderfully immersive experiences,” he concluded.

Ryan praise the PSVR2’s stunning 4K OLED screen, which continues to be one of the best in the field. The design and set-up process, meanwhile, are as slick as you like.

Also appreciated was Sony’s improved Sense controllers, which combine ergonomic grips with tactile controls and haptics. “The use of triggers and grip buttons also allows me to mimic real-world actions, whether it’s pulling the string of a bow or slamming a pickaxe into the wall to scale up a mountain,” he observed.

These are adaptive triggers, like those of the brilliant DualSense controller, which means that they push back depending on the interaction. It makes for an even more immersive VR experience.

Sony’s first party VR titles are another reason for interest, with games like Horizon Call of the Mountain standing as some of the best VR games around.

If you’re an existing PS5 owner and you’re curious to get even more immersive gaming experiences, the PSVR2 headset is now priced well for you to take a punt. It’s also temptingly priced for a late Christmas present – whether for yourself or for the gamer in your life.

