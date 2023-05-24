The PSVR 2 just got its first major price cut

You can finally save big money on the PSVR 2 with this John Lewis price cut.

Sony’s latest virtual reality gaming system only rolled out in February, so it’s not surprising that we’ve only seen limited deals so far, mainly on bundles. This John Lewis deal is the first chance to secure a big saving on the stand-alone PlayStation VR 2.

The deal requires you to sign up to the My John Lewis partnership scheme. You can do that by following this link. It’s free to do so.

Once you’re signed up, you’ll find that you can buy a PSVR 2 for just £479.99, which is a £40 saving on the usual price of £529.99. Just click on the deal below and enter the code MYSAVE50.

Save £40 on the PSVR 2 My John Lewis partners can get the PSVR 2 for just £479.99, which is a saving of £40. John Lewis

Save £40

Now £479.99 View Deal

The other good thing about buying the PSVR 2 from John Lewis is that you get a two year guarantee as standard. For a system that costs more than the PS5 console needed to play it, a little extra peace of mind is welcome.

Not that we reckon you’ll regret your purchase. We awarded it a very healthy 4 stars out of 5 in our review, concluding that “The PlayStation VR 2 is a fantastic VR headset, with all the specs required to deliver wonderfully immersive experiences.”

“The streamlined setup process and more intuitive controllers also make it a massive upgrade on the original headset.”

We’re particularly fond of the PSVR 2’s outstanding 4K OLED screen, which really shows up a number of pricey rival VR headsets. All in all, it’s probably the best-value VR gaming system on the market, especially if you already have a PS5.