Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The PSVR 2 just got its first major price cut

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can finally save big money on the PSVR 2 with this John Lewis price cut.

Sony’s latest virtual reality gaming system only rolled out in February, so it’s not surprising that we’ve only seen limited deals so far, mainly on bundles. This John Lewis deal is the first chance to secure a big saving on the stand-alone PlayStation VR 2.

The deal requires you to sign up to the My John Lewis partnership scheme. You can do that by following this link. It’s free to do so.

Once you’re signed up, you’ll find that you can buy a PSVR 2 for just £479.99, which is a £40 saving on the usual price of £529.99. Just click on the deal below and enter the code MYSAVE50.

Save £40 on the PSVR 2

Save £40 on the PSVR 2

My John Lewis partners can get the PSVR 2 for just £479.99, which is a saving of £40.

  • John Lewis
  • Save £40
  • Now £479.99
View Deal

The other good thing about buying the PSVR 2 from John Lewis is that you get a two year guarantee as standard. For a system that costs more than the PS5 console needed to play it, a little extra peace of mind is welcome.

Not that we reckon you’ll regret your purchase. We awarded it a very healthy 4 stars out of 5 in our review, concluding that “The PlayStation VR 2 is a fantastic VR headset, with all the specs required to deliver wonderfully immersive experiences.”

“The streamlined setup process and more intuitive controllers also make it a massive upgrade on the original headset.”

We’re particularly fond of the PSVR 2’s outstanding 4K OLED screen, which really shows up a number of pricey rival VR headsets. All in all, it’s probably the best-value VR gaming system on the market, especially if you already have a PS5.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
PS5 Review

PS5 Review

Matt Tate 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.