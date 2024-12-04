The PS5’s biggest RPG of the year is now going excessively cheap

Arguably the biggest RPG of the year, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, is going outrageously cheap on PS5 right now.

Amazon is selling Dragon Age: The Veilguard Standard Edition for just £35.99 for a limited time. That’s almost half price (49% to be precise), given that it normally costs £69.99.

PS5 owners are entitled to feel just a little smug at the news of this deal. It’s not applicable to the Xbox or PC versions.

New PS5 Pro owners get extra smug points because, as we reported back in September, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is one of the games to have received the PS5 Pro Enhanced label.

Expect improved resolutions and visual settings in both the 30fps Fidelity and 60FPS Performance modes, courtesy of Sony’s new PSSR AI upscaler.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a big budget action RPG and fourth game set within BioWare’s beloved fantasy universe. It was 10 years in the making (the previous game having launched in 2014), and it supplies a slick modern sheen to the usual questing and battling.

You take control of the character Rook, who can take on a series of player-defined races (human, dwarf, elf, or qunari) and roles (rogue, mage, or warrior) as they attempt to stop elven trickster god Solas – a treacherous companion from the third game in the series.

Featuring new locations across the fictional world of Thedas, all rendered in a vibrant new art style, and with a range of companion characters to choose from and interact with, this is quite probably the biggest RPG of 2024.

We haven’t reviewed Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but it’s received a Generally Favourable critic’s score of 82 on Metacritic. The general view seems to be that this is a highly accessible RPG, especially for those who usually bounce off more hardcore fare like Baldur’s Gate 3.