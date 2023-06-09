The PS5 price drop you’ve been waiting for is here
The Sony PS5 console is still one of the most hotly sought after gadgets on planet Earth. And with planet Earth in mind, picking up a refurbished model on the cheap benefits everyone.
eBay is currently selling a refurbished ‘disc edition’ version of the console for £449.99. While that won’t blow your socks off compared to the new RRP of £479.99, you can get an additional 15% off.
Use the code SUNNY15 at checkout, knocking an additional £67.50 off the console, and that will bring down the price to £382.49!
Save big on a refurbished PS5
eBay is offering a refurbished Sony PS5 (disc edition) with a DualSense controller for £382.50 if you use the code SUNNY15 at checkout.
- eBay
- Use code SUNNY15
- £382.49
The seller is the reputable Music Magpie store which has a 99.5% positive feedback rating from over one million purchases. You’ll get a 12-month warranty with your purchase and you’ll be able to return it within 30 days if you’re not happy. There’s also free 3-day postage as well as the opportunity to click and collect from a location near you.
This deal comes with a PS5 console with Blu-ray drive and 825GB of storage space on the SSD. There’s also a DualSense controller bundled into the mix. As for the refurbished condition, it’s described as “very good”. Here’s the description from the retailer:
“Fully tested and restored to factory settings by our in-house technicians. Very Good – This product is in very good cosmetic condition, there will be signs of wear which may include light scratches and/or scuffs but nothing that will impair functionality. The item has been fully tested, restored to factory settings and is in excellent working order.”
There’s arguably never been a better time to pick up a PS5 as the games library is really beginning to bulk up. Not least with the launch of Diablo IV this week, to go go with the market-beating range of first-party exclusives from Sony, with Spider-Man 2 still to come this autumn.