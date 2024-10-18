The PS5 has a surprising price cut in the UK ahead of the PS5 Pro launch

We’ve spotted that multiple retailers have slashed the price of the PS5, just a few weeks before the Pro version of the home console is set to hit shelves.

Both Amazon and John Lewis are now offering the PS5 Slim, in its Digital Edition form, for just £334 – a hefty reduction over its £389.99 RRP.

This sale price, which is 14% or £55.99 lower than usual, is among the cheapest we’ve seen this console drop to and represents excellent value for money.

Buying from John Lewis bags you a two year, although with Amazon you will get faster Prime delivery if you’re a member. There’s no saying how long this deal will last for, so you’re best to act quickly if you’re looking to bag a PS5 ahead of Christmas.

While the PS5 Pro is on the horizon, with extra power under the hood and 2TB of storage, that model will cost £699 when it goes on sale at the start of November. For many people, that price will be prohibitive and the standard model is a better choice.

This version lacks a disc drive, making the console thinner, and has a focus on digital downloads from the PS store. A disc drive can be added, if you have PS4 games or other discs, for an extra fee.

Included in the package is a 1TB SSD for game storage – this can easily be swapped out if you need more storage – plus a Dualsense controller. This is one of the best controllers on any console, with excellent haptic feedback. This is also the ‘slim’ version of the console, and it’s noticeably slimmer and lighter than the original console released in 2020.

In our review of the console, we said – “A new slimmer PS5 lessens the physical footprint, adds more storage, includes smarter port options … The internals retain the same immense power, nuanced SSD technology and 4K-capable graphics.”