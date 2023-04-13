 large image

The PS5 Demon’s Souls remake just hit its lowest price yet

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The remake of the action-RPG classic Demon’s Souls gave the PS5 a massive jolt out of the gate. Now it can elevate your games library at a huge discount.

Currently, you can grab the 2020 Demon’s Souls remake for just £24.99 on Amazon UK. That’s a 64% saving on the £69.99 RRP. If you haven’t added this game to your collection yet, we’re yet to see a better price.

The remake of the 2009 PlayStation 3 classic was completely rebuilt from the ground up with a high frame rate mode and a 4K resolution. The game has literally has never looked better!

Demon’s Souls PS5 remake for the lowest price we’ve seen

Demon’s Souls PS5 remake for the lowest price we’ve seen

You can dive back into Demon’s Souls with the 2020 PS5 remake of one of the best games of the PS3 era.

  • Amazon
  • Was £69.99
  • Now £24.99
View Deal

If you’re a newcomer who was not fortunate enough to play the original, you may be wondering what it’s all about. The official synopsis reads: “In his quest for power, the 12th King of Boletaria, King Allant channeled the ancient Soul Arts, awakening a demon from the dawn of time itself, The Old One. With the summoning of The Old One, a colorless fog swept across the land, unleashing nightmarish creatures that hungered for human souls. Those whose souls were stripped from them, lost their minds – left only with the desire to attack the sane that remained.”

“Now, Boletaria is cut off from the outside world, and the knights who dare penetrate the deep fog to free the land from its plight, are never seen again. As a lone warrior who has braved the baneful fog, you must face the hardest of challenges to earn the title “Slayer of Demons” and send The Old One back to its slumber.”

In our 2020 review, Demon’s Souls received a perfect five-star score form our reviewer who called it a “stunning remake of a classic” that was one of the most “visually impressive games ever made.” She loved the brutal, unforgiving (but ultimately satisfying) combat, and spending hours exploring the remade Kingdom of Boletaria.

She wrote: “Demon’s Souls is a masterpiece. Bluepoint Games has crafted a beautiful remake that embodies everything that made the original experience so special, maintaining all of its vital elements while building upon everything that matters. This can proudly join Breath of the Wild as one of the best launch games of all time.”

