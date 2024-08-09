The PS VR 2 is finally more affordable

If you’ve had your eye on the PlayStation VR 2 since it was announced last February, you’ll be excited to hear that the headset has finally seen a huge discount.

The PS VR 2 is currently just £423.50 on Amazon. That’s an 18% price cut compared to its usual £529.99 RRP, saving you a total of £97.49 on the 4K Sony headset.

That’s almost £100 that could be spent on the growing range of immersive games supported on the PS VR platform, making it a lot easier to start growing your library.

Is the PlayStation VR 2 worth buying?

A superb sequel to PlayStation's VR headset Pros Stunning 4K OLED screen

Sense controllers are huge improvement

Stylish design and streamlined setup

Haptic feedback improves immersion Cons No backwards compatability

More expensive than a PS5

Can be uncomfortable after extended use

The PlayStation VR 2 is Sony’s newest VR gaming headset, having launched in 2023.

The PS VR 2 combines a stunning 4K OLED screen with a stylish design and immersive haptic feedback. The ergonomic Sense controllers are a huge improvement over the original PS VR, while eye-tracking is an exciting addition considering the low price of the PS VR 2 compared to other headsets with this technology.

Ryan Jones awarded the PlayStation VR 2 a glowing four stars in his review, calling it “a superb sequel to PlayStation’s VR headset”.

“The PlayStation VR 2 is a fantastic VR headset, with all the specs required to deliver wonderfully immersive experiences. The streamlined setup process and more intuitive controllers also make it a massive upgrade on the original headset”, wrote Ryan in his verdict.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive PlayStation VR 2 review.

Looking for a different deal?

