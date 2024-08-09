Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The PS VR 2 is finally more affordable

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve had your eye on the PlayStation VR 2 since it was announced last February, you’ll be excited to hear that the headset has finally seen a huge discount. 

The PS VR 2 is currently just £423.50 on Amazon. That’s an 18% price cut compared to its usual £529.99 RRP, saving you a total of £97.49 on the 4K Sony headset. 

The PS VR 2 has plummeted to just £423.50 on Amazon. Save £97.49 on the 4K gaming headset when you shop today. That’s 18% off the 2023 headset’s £529.99 RRP.

That’s almost £100 that could be spent on the growing range of immersive games supported on the PS VR platform, making it a lot easier to start growing your library. 

Is the PlayStation VR 2 worth buying? 

A superb sequel to PlayStation's VR headset

Pros

  • Stunning 4K OLED screen
  • Sense controllers are huge improvement
  • Stylish design and streamlined setup
  • Haptic feedback improves immersion

Cons

  • No backwards compatability
  • More expensive than a PS5
  • Can be uncomfortable after extended use

The PlayStation VR 2 is Sony’s newest VR gaming headset, having launched in 2023. 

The PS VR 2 combines a stunning 4K OLED screen with a stylish design and immersive haptic feedback. The ergonomic Sense controllers are a huge improvement over the original PS VR, while eye-tracking is an exciting addition considering the low price of the PS VR 2 compared to other headsets with this technology. 

Ryan Jones awarded the PlayStation VR 2 a glowing four stars in his review, calling it “a superb sequel to PlayStation’s VR headset”. 

“The PlayStation VR 2 is a fantastic VR headset, with all the specs required to deliver wonderfully immersive experiences. The streamlined setup process and more intuitive controllers also make it a massive upgrade on the original headset”, wrote Ryan in his verdict. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive PlayStation VR 2 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’d prefer something a bit more compact for on-the-go gaming, this discounted PlayStation Portal is the perfect partner for your commute. 

