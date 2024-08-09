The PS VR 2 is finally more affordable
If you’ve had your eye on the PlayStation VR 2 since it was announced last February, you’ll be excited to hear that the headset has finally seen a huge discount.
The PS VR 2 is currently just £423.50 on Amazon. That’s an 18% price cut compared to its usual £529.99 RRP, saving you a total of £97.49 on the 4K Sony headset.
Save big on the PlayStation VR 2 with this Amazon deal
That’s almost £100 that could be spent on the growing range of immersive games supported on the PS VR platform, making it a lot easier to start growing your library.
Is the PlayStation VR 2 worth buying?
A superb sequel to PlayStation's VR headset
Pros
- Stunning 4K OLED screen
- Sense controllers are huge improvement
- Stylish design and streamlined setup
- Haptic feedback improves immersion
Cons
- No backwards compatability
- More expensive than a PS5
- Can be uncomfortable after extended use
The PlayStation VR 2 is Sony’s newest VR gaming headset, having launched in 2023.
The PS VR 2 combines a stunning 4K OLED screen with a stylish design and immersive haptic feedback. The ergonomic Sense controllers are a huge improvement over the original PS VR, while eye-tracking is an exciting addition considering the low price of the PS VR 2 compared to other headsets with this technology.
Ryan Jones awarded the PlayStation VR 2 a glowing four stars in his review, calling it “a superb sequel to PlayStation’s VR headset”.
“The PlayStation VR 2 is a fantastic VR headset, with all the specs required to deliver wonderfully immersive experiences. The streamlined setup process and more intuitive controllers also make it a massive upgrade on the original headset”, wrote Ryan in his verdict.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive PlayStation VR 2 review.
