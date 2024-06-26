Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The price of the Razr 50 Ultra has already been slashed

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Have you been considering a flip phone? Now’s your chance, thanks to this offer on the brand new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra smartphone.

Despite only just launching, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is seeing its first price drop with Voxi. Currently going for £741.60, the Razr 50 Ultra is even cheaper than its less powerful sibling, the Motorola Razr 50. 

The new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is already seeing its first price cut

The new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is already seeing its first price cut

Despite only just launching, you can currently get the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra for just £741.60 from Voxi.

  • Voxi
  • RRP £999
  • Now £741.60
View Deal

It’s worth noting that if you’re a new Voxi customer then you will need to add at least a £10 rolling SIM to your order. This is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after purchase however, so you won’t incur any future costs. 

Boasting the industry’s largest and most intelligent external display on a flip phone, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is designed to offer you more space to get tasks done. The display also provides easy access to Google’s AI-assistant Gemini, which is integrated into the device, plus quick controls for Spotify and Bose. 

The redesigned hinge reduces display creases for near invisibility when the handset is open and, thanks to reduced spring tension you can even unfold the handset with just one hand. 

Motorola has claimed that the Razr 50 Ultra boasts its “best Razr camera technology yet” and includes a 50MP high-res main lens, supported by a 50MP telephoto sensor. The camera hardware is fitted with Moto AI capabilities, including Super Zoom which uses an AI-based machine learning algorithm to capture far away details, alongside Google Photos AI-powered editing features. 

Running on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 mobile platform, the Android handset promises faster connectivity, powerful battery efficiency and supports on-device generative AI features.

Although we haven’t conclusively reviewed the Razr 50 Ultra yet, in his first impressions with the device, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter stated: “Motorola might have a winner on its hands with the Razr 50 Ultra; it not only fixes the few complaints we had about its predecessor but it continues to improve in key areas like the cover screen experience.”

Considering the smartphone has only just launched, you can be among the first to get their hands on the new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and nab it for a whopping £257.40 less than its £999 RRP.

You might like…

Stay cool with this limited time Dyson fan offer

Stay cool with this limited time Dyson fan offer

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Get £20 off the Nothing Ear (a) with ANC for a limited time

Get £20 off the Nothing Ear (a) with ANC for a limited time

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Watch House of the Dragon for less with this Sky Stream offer

Watch House of the Dragon for less with this Sky Stream offer

Chris Smith 5 days ago
At this price, the OnePlus 9 Pro is now a budget phone

At this price, the OnePlus 9 Pro is now a budget phone

Jessica Gorringe 5 days ago
This 5-star Android phone is now just £225

This 5-star Android phone is now just £225

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
The ultimate summer Bluetooth speaker is down to its lowest price

The ultimate summer Bluetooth speaker is down to its lowest price

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words