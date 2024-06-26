The price of the Razr 50 Ultra has already been slashed

Have you been considering a flip phone? Now’s your chance, thanks to this offer on the brand new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra smartphone.

Despite only just launching, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is seeing its first price drop with Voxi. Currently going for £741.60, the Razr 50 Ultra is even cheaper than its less powerful sibling, the Motorola Razr 50.

The new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is already seeing its first price cut Despite only just launching, you can currently get the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra for just £741.60 from Voxi. Voxi

RRP £999

Now £741.60 View Deal

It’s worth noting that if you’re a new Voxi customer then you will need to add at least a £10 rolling SIM to your order. This is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after purchase however, so you won’t incur any future costs.

Boasting the industry’s largest and most intelligent external display on a flip phone, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is designed to offer you more space to get tasks done. The display also provides easy access to Google’s AI-assistant Gemini, which is integrated into the device, plus quick controls for Spotify and Bose.

The redesigned hinge reduces display creases for near invisibility when the handset is open and, thanks to reduced spring tension you can even unfold the handset with just one hand.

Motorola has claimed that the Razr 50 Ultra boasts its “best Razr camera technology yet” and includes a 50MP high-res main lens, supported by a 50MP telephoto sensor. The camera hardware is fitted with Moto AI capabilities, including Super Zoom which uses an AI-based machine learning algorithm to capture far away details, alongside Google Photos AI-powered editing features.

Running on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 mobile platform, the Android handset promises faster connectivity, powerful battery efficiency and supports on-device generative AI features.

Although we haven’t conclusively reviewed the Razr 50 Ultra yet, in his first impressions with the device, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter stated: “Motorola might have a winner on its hands with the Razr 50 Ultra; it not only fixes the few complaints we had about its predecessor but it continues to improve in key areas like the cover screen experience.”

Considering the smartphone has only just launched, you can be among the first to get their hands on the new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and nab it for a whopping £257.40 less than its £999 RRP.