The price of the Galaxy S24 FE has been fixed

Looking for an Android smartphone that boasts premium flagship features for a budget-friendly price? You should seriously consider the newly launched Galaxy S24 FE.

Save a massive £105.40 off its RRP and get the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE handset for just £543.60 from Voxi.

RRP £649

Now £543.60 View Deal

This price drop fixes the controversy surrounding the S24 FE’s pricing at launch. Although the flagship S24 has a higher RRP, as it’s nearly ten-months old we’ve seen its price drop to around £600 which makes it cheaper than the supposed budget-friendly S24 FE’s RRP. At £543.60 however, the FE is now the more affordable buy of the two.

Not only that but if you buy the handset before the 31st October 2024 then you can also claim a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE for free. To redeem your free Galaxy Watch FE, simply visit Samsung’s website, upload proof of purchase and all required information within 30 days of purchase.

You should note that to take advantage of this jam-packed offer, you will need to order the handset with a minimum £10 SIM. This SIM, however, can be cancelled immediately after purchase, so you won’t be tied into a Voxi plan nor will you incur any future charges.

The Galaxy S24 FE handset is packed with much of the same smarts as the flagship range, including a 6.7-inch display that’s reminiscent of the S24 Plus and the genuinely useful Galaxy AI toolkit.

Running on the more energy-efficient Exynos 2400e chipset which, despite not being quite as powerful as the Galaxy S24’s Exynos 2400 processor, Samsung still promises this enables an “uncompromised gaming experience.”

Flip the handset over and you’ll find three rear lenses which include the same main 50MP sensor that’s found in the S24 and S24 Plus. Considering we found this lens to be a “versatile sensor that does well in various lighting conditions”, this is promising for the budget-friendly FE handset.

Although we haven’t conclusively reviewed the S24 FE, in his early verdict Lewis Painter found that thanks to its suite of upgrades from its predecessor, the handset “should make it a more tempting prospect for Samsung fans who don’t want to shell out for the flagship Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus.”

If you’re looking for an Android upgrade with premium features that even boasts a whopping seven years of OS upgrades, all for a bargain price, then we’d seriously consider this offer on the Galaxy S24 FE.