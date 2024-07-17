The Pixel Buds Pro now massively undercut AirPods on price

If you’re in need of a new pair of earbuds, we may have just found the deal for you.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro have seen a major 35% discount in Amazon’s Prime Day summer sale. Shop before midnight to bag the true wireless earbuds for just £129 down from £199.

Save big on the Pixel Buds Pro this Prime Day The Pixel Buds Pro have dropped to just £129 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. That’s a 35% discount compared to the Google earbud’s usual £199 price. Amazon

Was £199

£129 View Deal

That’s a £70 saving when you shop today. Run to Amazon now to take advantage of this Prime-exclusive deal.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, don’t worry. The retailer also offers a 30-day free trial for anyone interested in trying the service out for a month. You can use this trial today to access loads of exclusive offers at no additional cost.

Are the Google Pixel Buds Pro worth buying?

Google's best wireless buds yet Pros Multiport support

Very comfortable

Excellent Battery Life

Strong bass Cons ANC can be a hit or miss

Not worth it for iPhone users

Fit isn’t for everyone

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s 2022 flagship earbuds.

The earbuds offer a comfortable, in-ear design with sensors designed to reduce the blocked-ear feeling. Inside the earbuds are 11mm drivers which we found delivered a very versatile sound with particularly strong bass performance.

The Pixel Buds Pro are equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block out distractions and are backed up by Google Assistant for hands-free control of your music. You can even ask the assistant to respond to a text or give you directions.

The earbuds also pack an excellent battery life, allowing you to listen for seven hours with ANC or 11 without.

Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker awarded the Pixel Buds Pro an impressive 4 out of 5 stars in his review.

“The Google Pixel Buds Pro sound good, with particular strength in bassy tracks and the ANC works well”, wrote Max in his verdict. “There’s also a wealth of nice extras, like wireless charging, multipoint support and tight Android integration”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Google Pixel Buds Pro review.

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US: