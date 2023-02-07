The Pixel Buds Pro have just fallen to their lowest price yet

If you’ve been thinking about buying the latest Pixel Buds Pro then we have a deal you definitely won’t want to miss.

We’ve been scouring the web for even more fantastic deals and managed to stumble upon what could be the best price for the Pixel Buds Pro we’ve ever seen. Amazon is selling these earbuds with a massive 28% discount, bringing the price all the way down from £179.99 to the much more affordable rate of £129.

The Pixel buds Pro feature Qi wireless charging as well as fast USB-C charging, allowing you to quickly charge up your buds before any long journeys. From our experience with these buds, we found that they have better endurance than both the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, with seven hours of charge per bud and two extra full charges in the case.

We gave the Pixel Buds Pro a respectable 4-star rating thanks to the multiport support and high levels of comfort. Multiport supports means that these earbuds can be connected to two devices at the same time, with our review showing how easy it was to switch between a handset and a laptop. We also found them extremely comfortable to wear for long periods of time, with three ear tips provided so you can find the size that suits you best.

Moreover, they feature Active Noise Cancellation, or ANC, so you can block out the world around you while jamming out to your favourite tunes. We found the ANC to be more effective than the AirPods Pro and more than serviceable enough to cover up the noises of people working in an office or the hustle and bustle of a coffee shop.

As you can see from the Keepa screenshot above, this is the lowest price the Pixel Buds Pro have fallen since being listed on Amazon’s website. We don’t expect these buds to stay at this low price for much longer, meaning that you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s too late.