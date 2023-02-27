 large image

The Pixel Buds A-Series have dropped to their lowest price ever

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Google’s most affordable pair of true wireless earbuds just gotten even more tempting. The Pixel Buds A-Series have plummeted to just £64 on Amazon. 

You’d typically need to fork out £99.99 to get your hands on the A-Series earbuds. However, head to Amazon today and you’ll save 36% on the true wireless pair. That’s a total saving of £35.99 – or more than a third – on the Google Assistant-powered Pixel Buds. 

The Pixel Buds A-Series are Google’s more wallet-friendly alternative to the Pixel Buds Pro. 

These feature-packed earbuds have a compact circular design with silicone ear tips to provide a comfortable fit. 

The Pixel Buds are powered by custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers, while the Adaptive Sound feature automatically adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments to ensure you don’t miss out on your favourite song or a crucial section of your audiobook. 

The beamforming mics enable clear calls even in loud environments, while Google Assistant integration invites you to find a specific song, check the weather and listen to your mobile notifications all with a quick “Hey Google”. 

What’s more, if you pair the buds with a Pixel device or a phone running Android 6 or later, you can get real-time translations in your ear. 

Finally, the Pixel Buds A-Series have a battery life of 5 hours in the earbuds, with a total of 24 hours including the charging case. 

“The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a solid cheap true wireless pair. Their clear and detailed sound is not the most adventurous you’ll ever hear, but the design and features are solid and Google Assistant integration is excellent”, TV and Audio editor Kob Monney wrote in our 4/5-star review.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Keepa

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this deal is the cheapest we’ve seen the Pixel Buds A-Series drop in the nearly 300 days they’ve been listed on Amazon. 

If you’ve been thinking about picking up the Pixel Buds A-Series, now is the time to shop. Head over to Amazon today to pick up the 4-star Google earbuds for just £64 and save £35.99 compared to their regular price.

