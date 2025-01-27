The Pixel 9 is now the top value payday phone upgrade

The first Friday payday of 2025 has replenished the funds and if you’re turning your attentions to a phone upgrade, we have a great Pixel 9 deal for you.

Mobiles UK is offering the Pixel 9 with 100GB of 5G data for just £14.99 a month. The downpayment on the phone is £249.99. but you can get an additional £100 off that price by using the code PIXEL100 at checkout.

We’re a big fan of seeing that larger upfront cost fall, because you’ll also see the benefits on the back end with that insanely low monthly cost. You’ll get a Pixel 9 phone in black with 128GB of storage, as well as unlimited minutes and texts every month.

The contract is for 24 months and it’s on the iD Mobile network. That’s a mobile virtual network operator in the UK, which is owned by Carphone Warehouse. It uses the Three Mobile infrastructure, meaning you’ll get the same 5G data speeds as those on the main network.

The Google Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch Actua Display, which is Google’s name for its OLED technology with a peak brightness of 2700 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This model has a Tensor G4 chipset with a lot of new AI technology thanks to on-device Google Gemini and 12GB of RAM. There’s a 50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera.

Our mobile editor Lewis Painter says: “The Pixel 9 collection represents the refresh that the flagship Pixel range desperately needed, with a whole new design that brings it in line with the flagship competition in 2024, and although the camera bar was beloved by some, I think the vast majority of users will appreciate the less in-your-face camera housing of this year’s collection.

“The most exciting update is in the AI department. Google’s Pixel range has always been famed for its AI prowess, but in a year with much-increased competition from other smartphone manufacturers, Google had to really stand out – and with on-device Google Gemini and new unique features like Pixel Screenshots, it looks like it has succeeded.”

It’s the fourth and final Monday of January and although it feels like the tenth Monday, but this one sweetens what’s a been a pretty raw deal.