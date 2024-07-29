Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 8a just became even more of a bargain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Pixel 8a is one of our favourite mid-range Android phones, but the price increase for this year’s model perturbed some users. However, this price cut negates that entirely!

Buy Mobiles is offering the Pixel 8a for £419 to buy outright. The regular price for the Pixel 8a is £499, so that’s a mammoth £80 saving on the Android 14 handset. It’s available in all three colours, including sky blue, porcelain and obsidian and all come with 128GB of storage.

Pixel 8a is £80 off to buy outright

The Google Pixel 8a is one of the best mid-range phones money can buy. Buy Mobiles makes it an even bigger bargain at £419

  • Buy Mobiles
  • Was £499
  • Now £419
View Deal

You can get free next day delivery in the UK too. If you haven’t heard of Buy Mobiles, it’s part of the AO family of retailers and it’ll be fulfilled by the more familiar Mobile Phones Direct. The store has a 4.4 star score from a possible 5 on TrustedPilot too.

As for the Pixel 8a, it recieved a 4.5 star score from Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker in our review in May 2024.

He loved the great camera (for the price), the managable size courtesy of the 6.1-inch panel, the same flagship Tensor G3 processor as the Pixel 8 Pro, clean version of Android 14 with the promise of 7 years of upgrades.

Max said the “Pixel 8a is the most complete mid-range phone from Google I have ever reviewed and one of the easiest to recommend devices in 2024.”

He said you should buy if you want a phone that lasts. He added: “With a durable build and seven years of software updates, the PIxel 8a should last for an extended period of time.”

“If I was looking for a phone at this price, I think I would look towards the Pixel 8a. It ticks all the boxes, makes very few sacrifices and looks good.”

