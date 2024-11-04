The Pixel 8a doesn’t stand a chance against this Galaxy A55 price cut

If you’re searching for a Samsung phone that looks and feels expensive without that high-end price tag, you won’t want to miss this Galaxy A55 deal.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has dropped to just £339 ahead of Black Friday.

Save £100 on the 4-star Samsung Galaxy A55 5G The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has dropped to just £339 on Samsung's own website.

Was £439

£339

That’s £100 off the Galaxy A55’s £439 RRP just eight months after the phone launched in March 2024, making this a fantastic time to snatch it up.

Is the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G worth buying?

A mid-range smartphone that doesn't really look or feel like a mid-ranger Pros Full metal and glass bodywork

Excellent water resistance

Top quality display glass Cons Relatively slow charging

Beaten for gaming power at this level

No bundled case or charger

The Galaxy A55 5G is a mid-range smartphone from Samsung.

The phone boasts a slim, stylish design with a full metal and glass body, a tough Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen and excellent IP67 water resistance. It’s available in a range of vibrant finishes, including Ice Blue, Navy, Lilac and Lemon.

The 6.6-inch OLED display delivers super-rich colour, impeccable black levels and a smooth 120Hz maximum refresh rate. It’s also respectably bright at 922 nits.

The triple camera array includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel macro lens, with the latter being more of a filler cam. The main camera is decent, producing realistic colours and more detail than noise in good lighting, though the results can appear a bit over-sharpened in some settings.

There’s support for 4K video at up to 30fps, while the 32-megapixel front camera can be used to snap selfies and hop on video calls with friends and family.

The Exynos 1480 chipset launched in this handset offers solid everyday performance with no significant throttling or overheating to be seen. The OneUI software is the same interface found on high-end Samsung phones and especially handy for those already tied into the Samsung ecosystem with other devices.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review.

Looking for a different deal?

