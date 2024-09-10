The Pixel 8 just completely upstaged the iPhone 16

Even though this should be the iPhone 16’s time to shine, the Pixel 8 has now stolen the limelight with a well timed price cut.

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ event took place yesterday and while the upcoming iPhone 16 definitely seems like quite a tasty device, there’s actually a far more tempting offer out there if you’re willing to look outside of the iOS ecosystem.

The offer in question relates to the still fairly new Pixel 8, which Amazon is now selling for the incredibly low price of just £479.99. Not only is that down to a mid-range price tag, but it’s also a whopping £219 cheaper than the original RRP.

Of course, the obvious elephant in the room is the existence of the Pixel 9, and while it’s always tempting to opt for the latest tech, be aware that that newer phone costs a great deal more at £799 (the same price as the iPhone 16).

With that in mind, the added expense isn’t really worth it particularly when you consider that the Pixel 8 still has plenty to offer in 2024 and beyond. Plus, thanks to Google’s incredible promise of a total seven years of software and security updates (from the time of launch), you won’t have to upgrade to another device any time soon.

While Apple is only now starting to hop on board the AI bandwagon, Google has been experimenting in this area for quite a while now and it’s resulted in some fantastic features on the Pixel 8.

For instance, when it comes to picture-taking, you can automatically scrub out any unwanted subjects from the background so that you always get the perfect selfie, while Best Take can merge several group shots into one where everyone looks their best.

Speaking of the cameras themselves, these snappers can take some of the best pictures of any smartphone out there. In his review for the Pixel 8, Lewis Painter wrote: “Images in well-lit conditions are punchy while not looking overprocessed like some rivals, with plenty of detail and impressively accurate colours. That’s especially true of skin tones, with the Pixel 8 delivering some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone I’ve tested this year.”

At just £479.99, you won’t find a more feature packed smartphone and it’s certainly a far more cost effective purchase given that the iPhone 16 costs just shy of double that.