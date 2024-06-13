The Pixel 8 is almost half price at Giffgaff

You can get the flagship Google Pixel 8 for almost 50% off thanks to this incredible deal from Voxi.

Get your hands on a brand new Google Pixel 8 for just £399 with Giffgaff. That’s an unbelievable £300 off the RRP and makes it even cheaper than Google’s actual budget-friendly option, the Pixel 8a, which has an RRP of £499.

Save £300 on the Google Pixel 8 You can currently get a Google Pixel 8 for just £399 with this unbelievable deal from Voxi. To take advantage of this price drop, you'll need to order the handset with a £10 rolling SIM which can then be cancelled immediately after purchase.

In order to take advantage of this Giffgaff offering you will need to order the handset with a minimum £10 rolling SIM. This can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t be tied into a Giffgaff plan or incur any future costs.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that Giffgaff’s £10 monthly rolling SIM is quite a generous deal, offering 20GB of data every month until you decide to cancel.

Launched in October 2023, the Pixel 8 is part of Google’s latest smartphone lineup and boasts a bright and responsive display, genuinely useful AI tools plus an all-day battery life.

Its 6.2-inch display boasts a whopping 2000 nits max brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate which doubles the more expensive iPhone 15’s 60Hz.

Expect to take more lifelike and detailed images thanks to the dual camera system that includes a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide, which Mobile Editor Lewis Painter found “capable of taking some truly stunning photos”. Not only that but he praised Google’s ability to deliver “some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone I’ve tested this year.”

The camera setup is only half the story with the Pixel 8, as the camera app is fitted with AI tools to enhance and edit images and videos. These tools include the Magic Editor which cleverly removes disruptions from your photos and Audio Magic Eraser which removes annoying background noise from videos.

Overall we gave the Pixel 8 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Lewis concluding: “the Pixel 8 is a solid buy for anyone on the market for a great all-rounder in 2024.”

If you want a top-end Android smartphone which boasts all the flagship features you’d expect from a fairly new launch but still want a bargain, then this Google Pixel 8 deal is not to be missed.