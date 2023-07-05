The Pixel 7a just got its first SIM-free price drop

Arguably the best mid-range phone on the market, the Google Pixel 7a, has just received its first major SIM-free price drop.

Amazon is now selling the Pixel 7a for just £399, which represents a £50 price drop on the £449 RRP. That’s an 11% saving.

Full disclosure: Google itself is running the same discount over on its official storefront. However, Amazon goes one step further with its own deal.

Look closer, and you’ll see that this is the Amazon-exclusive charger bundle. The Pixel 7a doesn’t ship with a wall charger as standard, but this Amazon bundle includes Google’s own official 30W brick worth £25.

You can specify the Pixel 7a in the Charcoal, Snow, or Sea colours too, with only the Coral shade missing.

All in all, it’s the best SIM-free price we’ve seen yet on the Pixel 7a. If you’ve been holding out, now’s the time to pounce.

Take our word for it, the Pixel 7a is a star. We scored it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. “Wireless charging, a better camera, a more capable chipset and a faster display make the Pixel 7a one of the best mid-range phones,” we concluded.

Google’s software is packed full of innovative touches, the camera is the most reliable you’re going to get for the money (or even considerably more), and you now get helpful extras like IP67 certification and wireless charging. There’s really very little to fault.

It was always a great-value pick, but now that the price of the Pixel 7a is starting to drop, it’s probably the best pound-for-pound smartphone for most people.