Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 7 is now almost half the price of the Pixel 8

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently pick up a Pixel 7 at around half the price of the new Pixel 8.

Google has just announced the Pixel 8, but not all of the additions are welcome. There’s an extra £100/$100 added onto the price tag.

That price bump is cast in an even starker light by this latest Pixel 7 deal. It secures you last year’s model for just £396 – a saving of £204 on its launch price, and not far off half the price of its replacement.

Get the Pixel 7 for almost half the price of the Pixel 8

Get the Pixel 7 for almost half the price of the Pixel 8

Amazon is selling the Pixel 7 for £396, which is almost half the price of the Pixel 8.

  • Amazon
  • Save £204
  • Now £396
View Deal

All of which raises the inevitable question: is the Pixel 8 twice as good as the Pixel 7? We have yet to submit our review of Google’s new compact flagship, but we already feel pretty confident in answering ‘of course it isn’t’ to that particular question.

The Pixel 8 looks to be a subtle evolution of the Pixel 7, with a similar design and modestly improved performance. There’s a new Tensor G3 chip on board, but it’s perhaps telling that Google chose to compare its ML performance with the Tensor G1 chip of the Pixel 6 rather than the Tensor G2 chip of the Pixel 7.

Its camera appears to have been improved, too. But again, we’re talking about incremental advances here. The Pixel 7 took great photos, and the Pixel 8 looks set to take slightly better photos.

We awarded the Pixel 7 4.5 stars out of 5, and we’re not inclined to downgrade that just because a shinier model has come along – especially at this price.

You might like…

MSI’s mini LED laptop has its biggest price drop yet

MSI’s mini LED laptop has its biggest price drop yet

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Samsung’s Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is going cheap

Samsung’s Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is going cheap

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
This PS5 deal is perfect for Uncharted fans

This PS5 deal is perfect for Uncharted fans

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Tears of the Kingdom just hit its lowest price yet

Tears of the Kingdom just hit its lowest price yet

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The value in this Pixel 8 deal is unreal

The value in this Pixel 8 deal is unreal

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Argos has a Black Friday-level MacBook Air deal right now

Argos has a Black Friday-level MacBook Air deal right now

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.