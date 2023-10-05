The Pixel 7 is now almost half the price of the Pixel 8

You can currently pick up a Pixel 7 at around half the price of the new Pixel 8.

Google has just announced the Pixel 8, but not all of the additions are welcome. There’s an extra £100/$100 added onto the price tag.

That price bump is cast in an even starker light by this latest Pixel 7 deal. It secures you last year’s model for just £396 – a saving of £204 on its launch price, and not far off half the price of its replacement.

Get the Pixel 7 for almost half the price of the Pixel 8 Amazon is selling the Pixel 7 for £396, which is almost half the price of the Pixel 8. Amazon

Save £204

Now £396 View Deal

All of which raises the inevitable question: is the Pixel 8 twice as good as the Pixel 7? We have yet to submit our review of Google’s new compact flagship, but we already feel pretty confident in answering ‘of course it isn’t’ to that particular question.

The Pixel 8 looks to be a subtle evolution of the Pixel 7, with a similar design and modestly improved performance. There’s a new Tensor G3 chip on board, but it’s perhaps telling that Google chose to compare its ML performance with the Tensor G1 chip of the Pixel 6 rather than the Tensor G2 chip of the Pixel 7.

Its camera appears to have been improved, too. But again, we’re talking about incremental advances here. The Pixel 7 took great photos, and the Pixel 8 looks set to take slightly better photos.

We awarded the Pixel 7 4.5 stars out of 5, and we’re not inclined to downgrade that just because a shinier model has come along – especially at this price.