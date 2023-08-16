The Pixel 7 is now almost as cheap as the Pixel 7a

Why settle for the Pixel 7a when you could nab the real deal Pixel 7 for around the same price?

Amazon is currently offering the Google Pixel 7 phone for £457. That’s 24% off the £599 asking price for this Android 13 phone.

Considering Google asked £449 for the mid-cycle Pixel 7a at full price, then you really can’t go wrong with this offer. It’s for the black hue (or Obsidian to use Google’s parlance) with 128GB of storage.

The phone comes unlocked, meaning it can be used on any network in the UK and with an affordable SIM-free contract of your choosing. There’ll also be a day-one update to Android 14 this autumn, which you won’t get from phones outside of the Pixel garden.

If you’re wondering what the key differences between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a are, we can help you with that. There isn’t a huge variance as the cameras are similar, both are powered by the Google Tensor G2 and both have a 90Hz display

The Pixel 7 gives you an improved IP rating for waterproof protection. You’ll get IP68 compared to the slightly lower IP67 from the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 7 also has a larger display at 6.3-inches, giving you a little more real estate for gaming, watching videos and more.

We gave the phone a 4.5-star score from a possible 5 in our review, which was recently updated to account for the Pixel 7a release in May. We love the screen, camera and stylish design.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Pixel 7 offers a charming and impressive all-round experience, with a particularly impressive camera system, making it very good value for its asking price.”

With the Pixel 8 expected to arrive in just a few months, we can be sure of seeing more excellent Pixel 7 offers