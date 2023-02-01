 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 6 is now even more of a bargain thanks to this fantastic deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’re looking to upgrade your handset then this fantastic Pixel 6 deal might be hard to resist.

We’ve stumbled upon yet another fantastic deal on a Google handset, this time on the Pixel 6. Bag a brand new phone with absolutely no upfront cost for just £16 a month over two years. This deal comes with 30GB of data from Three, with 128GB of storage on the phone and unlimited calls and texts. 

Since the Pixel 6 can be picked up from the Google store for £599, this offer comes out as massively more affordable, as the two-year contract totals up to just £384, meaning that you’re paying a little over half for the phone as well as the data and calls. 

The Pixel 6 was the first Google handset to be powered by the Tensor chip, which was made in-house by the company. It utilises AI skills to power features like Magic Eraser, which allows you to easily remove photobombers or undesirable objects from your pictures, even pictures that were not originally taken with the Pixel 6. 

This Pixel 6 SIM deal can be snatched up for just £16 a month

This Pixel 6 SIM deal can be snatched up for just £16 a month

It could be the perfect time to try and Google handset, as this Pixel 6 SIM deal from Three is just £16 a month with no upfront costs.

  • MobilePhonesDirect
  • No upfront cost
  • Just £16 a month
View Deal

We gave the Pixel 6 a commendable 4-star rating, touting its strong camera hardware and fantastic software features as must-haves. It features a duo of cameras on the rear, including a big 50-megapixel main wide sensor as well as a 12MP ultrawide sensor with a 114-degree field of view. 

We thought that the 50MP sensor allowed for a wonderful shallow depth of field that gives snaps a professional look, with plenty of detail visible in every shot, even those taken in lower light with Night Sight. 

It boasts a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which we thought was more than enough when you consider the price point. The panel was bright, colourful and more than serviceable to binge-watch your favourite show on.

This deal is currently in stock on MobilePhonesDirect, but we can’t ensure that it will last too much longer. With a saving of £215 – compared to buying the phone outright – this is an offer you don’t want to miss, especially since this may be the most cost-effective way to get your hands on a Pixel 6 handset we come across for a while. 

You might like…

You won’t believe how cheap the iPhone 14 is right now with this 100GB deal

You won’t believe how cheap the iPhone 14 is right now with this 100GB deal

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
The iPhone 12 is now a budget phone with this phenomenal deal

The iPhone 12 is now a budget phone with this phenomenal deal

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
The perfect PS5 bundle has dropped with a juicy discount attached

The perfect PS5 bundle has dropped with a juicy discount attached

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
This Pixel 7 Pro bargain is cheaper than buying the phone outright

This Pixel 7 Pro bargain is cheaper than buying the phone outright

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
The Breath of the Wild sequel has already had a price cut

The Breath of the Wild sequel has already had a price cut

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Pixel 6a just keeps dropping in price – you won’t believe how cheap it is now

Pixel 6a just keeps dropping in price – you won’t believe how cheap it is now

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.