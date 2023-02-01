The Pixel 6 is now even more of a bargain thanks to this fantastic deal

If you’re looking to upgrade your handset then this fantastic Pixel 6 deal might be hard to resist.

We’ve stumbled upon yet another fantastic deal on a Google handset, this time on the Pixel 6. Bag a brand new phone with absolutely no upfront cost for just £16 a month over two years. This deal comes with 30GB of data from Three, with 128GB of storage on the phone and unlimited calls and texts.

Since the Pixel 6 can be picked up from the Google store for £599, this offer comes out as massively more affordable, as the two-year contract totals up to just £384, meaning that you’re paying a little over half for the phone as well as the data and calls.

The Pixel 6 was the first Google handset to be powered by the Tensor chip, which was made in-house by the company. It utilises AI skills to power features like Magic Eraser, which allows you to easily remove photobombers or undesirable objects from your pictures, even pictures that were not originally taken with the Pixel 6.

We gave the Pixel 6 a commendable 4-star rating, touting its strong camera hardware and fantastic software features as must-haves. It features a duo of cameras on the rear, including a big 50-megapixel main wide sensor as well as a 12MP ultrawide sensor with a 114-degree field of view.

We thought that the 50MP sensor allowed for a wonderful shallow depth of field that gives snaps a professional look, with plenty of detail visible in every shot, even those taken in lower light with Night Sight.

It boasts a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which we thought was more than enough when you consider the price point. The panel was bright, colourful and more than serviceable to binge-watch your favourite show on.

This deal is currently in stock on MobilePhonesDirect, but we can’t ensure that it will last too much longer. With a saving of £215 – compared to buying the phone outright – this is an offer you don’t want to miss, especially since this may be the most cost-effective way to get your hands on a Pixel 6 handset we come across for a while.