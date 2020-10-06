You read that right, the Pixel 4a’s first price drop is now available via Currys PC World’s eBay storefront, so long as you use the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout.

SIM-free, the new Pixel 4a would usually set you back a reasonable £349, but by using the code PRODUCT5 you can whack that down to just £331.55. Given that the Pixel 4a is already cheaper than the Pixel 3a was at launch, being able to bring the price down even further just makes it a no brainer – this is an absolute steal.

Deal: Pixel 4a for just £331.55 (use code PRODUCT5 at the checkout)

With a four-star rating and an easily secured Trusted Reviews recommended award, the Pixel 4a is one of the best phones to release in 2020. After the lacklustre Pixel 4, the 4a managed to right the wrongs of its predecessor by offering a much needed improvement in battery life whilst bringing Google’s updated camera technology down to a lower price point.

Speaking of which, the camera is very much the name of the game here despite the fact that the Pixel 4a only boasts a single 12MP rear-sensor. It is Google’s photo processing software that puts the Pixel 4a above even certain flagships in this category, offering incredibly vibrant shots that are sure to give your Instagram game a serious boost.

In his review for the device, Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote: “Once again the trademark contrasty, high dynamic range pictures of the Pixel series are here. I still find the colours the most appealing out of any phone going. It captures the atmosphere of a sunset and the sheen from a car in a way other phones don’t.”

Despite its affordable price point, the Pixel 4a doesn’t skimp on the display either. The phone’s 5.8-inch OLED FHD display might be a tad on the smaller side compared to most modern phones, but it’s still a joy for watching content on the go.

As the first major price cut for the Pixel 4a, the deal isn’t likely to hang around for too long – just remember to use the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout to the receive the full discount.

