The Pixel 4a has dropped to just £284.05 with this promo code

The Trusted Reviews-recommended Pixel 4a has plummeted to just £284.05 when you shop with Currys PC World on eBay. This is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on the 2020 smartphone, so you won’t want to miss it.

eBay swiped £50 off the Pixel 4a this week, bringing the phone with a usual RRP of £349 down to just £299. The price drop doesn’t stop there, though. Right now, you can enter code PROMOFIVE to save an additional 5% on the 4a, meaning you can bag the phone for just £284.05. That’s a total £64.95 saving on the Google phone. You’ll want to act fast though – this promotion expires on Thursday June 10.

Deal: Get the Google Pixel 4a for just £284.05 with code PROMOFIVE

The Pixel 4a is a 5.8-inch mid-range smartphone from Google. The phone features a sharp FHD OLED display, an impressive 12.2-megapixel camera and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

This particular model comes in the colour Just Black and features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

“If you’re after a small, affordable Android phone (£349/$349) with a nice screen, future proof software that’ll receive big updates for the next three years and a fantastically reliable camera then you’re not going to be disappointed with the Pixel 4a”, wrote Deputy and Mobile Editor Max Parker in our review of the 4a.

Of course this verdict was written based on the original £349 price, meaning you’ll be getting even better value for money by shopping now with this limited time deal.

If you’ve been looking at getting a new phone, this is a fantastic opportunity to get your hands on a Trusted Reviews-recommended handset for less than £300 and with free delivery. Head to eBay now and enter code PROMOFIVE before Thursday to save nearly £65 on the Google Pixel 4a.