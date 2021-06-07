Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 4a has dropped to just £284.05 with this promo code

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

The Trusted Reviews-recommended Pixel 4a has plummeted to just £284.05 when you shop with Currys PC World on eBay. This is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on the 2020 smartphone, so you won’t want to miss it. 

eBay swiped £50 off the Pixel 4a this week, bringing the phone with a usual RRP of £349 down to just £299. The price drop doesn’t stop there, though. Right now, you can enter code PROMOFIVE to save an additional 5% on the 4a, meaning you can bag the phone for just £284.05. That’s a total £64.95 saving on the Google phone. You’ll want to act fast though – this promotion expires on Thursday June 10. 

Deal: Get the Google Pixel 4a for just £284.05 with code PROMOFIVE 

The Pixel 4a is a 5.8-inch mid-range smartphone from Google. The phone features a sharp FHD OLED display, an impressive 12.2-megapixel camera and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. 

This particular model comes in the colour Just Black and features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. 

“If you’re after a small, affordable Android phone (£349/$349) with a nice screen, future proof software that’ll receive big updates for the next three years and a fantastically reliable camera then you’re not going to be disappointed with the Pixel 4a”, wrote Deputy and Mobile Editor Max Parker in our review of the 4a. 

Of course this verdict was written based on the original £349 price, meaning you’ll be getting even better value for money by shopping now with this limited time deal. 

Deal: Get the Google Pixel 4a for just £284.05 with code PROMOFIVE

If you’ve been looking at getting a new phone, this is a fantastic opportunity to get your hands on a Trusted Reviews-recommended handset for less than £300 and with free delivery. Head to eBay now and enter code PROMOFIVE before Thursday to save nearly £65 on the Google Pixel 4a.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

