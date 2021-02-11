The Pixel 4a 5G just had a £100 price slash – get it while you can

The superb Pixel 4a 5G – one of our favourite Android phones for under £500 – just received a massive £100 price cut.

For a limited time, instead of having to fork out £499 for the Google-branded smartphone, you’ll only have to part with £399 instead. £399 for a 5G capable smartphone with stock Android and one of the best camera set-ups you can find right now is just an absolute bargain, no matter how you look at it.

Deal: Pixel 4a 5G smartphone for just £399 (save £100)

It’s also worth pointing out that at this new low price, the Pixel 4a 5G is only £50 more expensive than the Pixel 4a. By opting for the pricier of the two phones however, you’ll be getting an extra rear-facing camera, a larger 6.2-inch OLED display and a faster processor. While it’s at this price, I highly recommend opting for the 4a 5G, unless you’re specifically interested in having a smaller device.

Of course, the biggest difference between the two (as you can guess from the name afforded the larger device) is that your data connection can get a heck of a lot faster with the 4a 5G. Thanks to the 5G capable Snapdragon 765G chipset, the 4a 5G is compatible with any SIM card or network that utilises a 5G infrastructure.

As the 5G infrastructure throughout the UK continues to grow, it only makes sense to invest in the technology now to be ahead of the curve for when it’s as commonplace as 4G.

For any Pixel phone however, the true highlight is in delving into the device’s superb camera software, which has often beaten most other handsets to the top of the podium – and the 4a 5G is no exception.

In his four-star review for the phone, Deputy Editor Max Parker wrote: “the Pixel 4a 5G takes excellent pictures, in all sorts of conditions and while it’s not a huge step up over the Pixel 4, for a phone at this price it’s unmatched.”

Given that the Pixel 4a 5G’s camera set-up was best-in-class for its price range, being able to nab it at a much lower price just makes the whole thing a no-brainer. As a cheap means of upgrading to a Trusted Reviews Recommended phone, this Pixel 4a 5G deal is too good to pass up.

