The Pixel 4 just had a huge price drop to compete with the iPhone SE

Save a grand total of £130 on the SIM-free price of the Pixel 4 in this outrageous John Lewis & Partners price drop.

While a fair number of you may have been eyeing up the iPhone SE over the last few weeks, it might be a good idea to hold your horses, because the Pixel 4 has just been brought down to a similar mid-range price but with a far more superior camera

Usually retailing at a staggering £629, John Lewis & Partners is now selling the SIM-free handset for just £499. Of course, you can also get John Lewis’ fantastic extended two-year warranty as standard for added peace of mind.

The follow-up to the superb Pixel 3, it goes without saying that the Pixel 4 offers some excellent features, including upgrades to the already exceptional camera Google has offered in Pixel handsets gone-by.

In terms of design, admittedly the Pixel 4 isn’t the most exciting handset we’ve ever set our eyes upon. However, it’s clean and minimal, which is ideal for anyone who doesn’t want a smartphone that stands out too much when you’re using it on the street. With slim top and bottom bezels, the Pixel 4 decidedly doesn’t weigh in on the notch/pop-up/cut-out debacle of the front facing camera, opting for the more traditional design of old.

Even with slight bezels, no one can deny the Pixel 4’s display is gorgeous and immersive, the 5.7-inch AMOLED panel offering punchy, vivid colours that really pop against its black frame. Of course, the Pixel 4 also plays host to refresh rates of up to 120Hz, dubbing its screen a ‘Smooth Display’. This is quite the leap from the standardised 60Hz, adding real fluidity as you scroll and switch between apps, giving an even more satisfying response to any given demand too.

How about that camera, then? With a single sensor packed on to the back of the Pixel 3, Google proves its not all about numbers when it comes to capturing some of the best snaps on a smartphone. With that said, here the Pixel 4 is loaded with a main 12MP sensor and a secondary 16MP sensor, working with the esteemed Google AI to process even better snaps this time around.

Admittedly, the Pixel 4 also has its drawbacks in the form of its lacklustre battery life. With so many truly premium features, it’s definitely clear Google didn’t pack a competent enough battery cell to really fulfil heavy usage throughout the day. If you don’t incur heavy amounts of use or mind carrying a charger around with you just in case, the Pixel 4 still has so many features that make it a worthy purchase.

With £130 shaved off its original RRP, the Pixel 4 has all the fully fledged features of a flagship, now reduced down to a mid-range price that might just make you second guess the iPhone SE.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…