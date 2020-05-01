The Pixel 3 XL is now over £500 cheaper than when it first came out

You can snag the Google Pixel 3 XL handset in ‘Not Pink’ for only £341.99 with the discount code PRODUCT5, making it considerably cheaper than its original £869 RRP.

Listed on eBay, the Pixel 3 XL had already been reduced to only £359.99. However, make use of the 5% off discount code PRODUCT5 by quoting it at the checkout, and the SIM-free Pixel 3 XL handset can be yours for only £341.99 – an incredible bargain price for one of the best smartphone cameras out there.

It could be argued that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL still remain to be one of Google’s most popular flagship handsets, with its successor, the Pixel 4, leaving something left to be desired with its less than satisfactory day-to-day battery life. That’s why in 2020, the Pixel 3 XL is still an excellent smartphone to have, wowing paritcularly with its impressive camera skills, all packed into one single sensor.

In terms of the Pixel 3 XL’s aesthetic, it does admittedly feel a touch dated with many smartphone manufacturers now trying to optimise on the screen to body ratio and offer an immersive, full-screened experience. With a slightly jarring notch to house its front facing camera, alongside the Pixel 3 XL’s heavy chin, the handset does seem touch less sophisticated.

Cased in metal and glass, however, it does feel like a premium handset, and the tech certainly backs that up, especially in regards to the Pixel 3 XL’s popular camera. Offering its headline Night Sight mode, as a single sensor 12.2MP lens with f/1.8 aperture, the Pixel 3 XL might not sound like much, but it’s Google’s superb photo processing that allows the phone to achieve astonishing pictures, even in low light conditions.

Portrait Mode is also exceptional, providing brilliant depth of field, enough to give your Instagram game a serious boost. Fancy taking a good snap of yourself? The front camera package offers two 8MP sensors with one functioning as a wide-angle camera, with the ability to also use the much-loved Portrait Mode here and ensure the whole squad is crisply in shot.

Of course, the Pixel 3 XL variant also boasts a larger screen than the Pixel 3 at 6.4-inches, and a marginally bigger battery cell.

Now down to a ridiculously low price of just £341.99, make the most of this exceptional discount on its original price, and make sure you use the discount code PRODUCT5 while stocks last.

