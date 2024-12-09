Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is 50% off in time for Christmas

Interested in picking up some smart lighting as a gift either for someone else or to light up your own home Christmas? Amazon’s Philips Hue deal saves you 50% on a multicolour lightstrip

The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus v4 has plummeted to just £40 in time for the holidays. That’s a huge £39.99 saving on the usually £79.99 lightstrip for a limited time only. Don’t miss your chance to pick up a Philips Hue lightstrip at half-price. 

The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus v4 is now half-price

Light up your home with the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus v4 this Christmas. The lightstrip is currently just £40 for a limited time, saving you 50% when you shop today.

This particular deal is on the 2m (extendable) Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus v4 which is designed to add a pop of colour beneath kitchen cabinets, around bed frames and behind TVs to name a few applications. You can shape, cut, re-use and extend the lightstrip at any time, while also reattaching any leftover pieces to another base unit to prevent any lights going to waste. 

The lightstrip is capable of producing up to 16 million colours, including warm and cool white light, to create different moods and ambiences. 

The Lightstrip Plus works out of the box with the free Philips Hue Bluetooth app and works hands-free with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit devices, allowing you to control your lights with your voice. 

Is Philips Hue worth buying? 

Highly Recommended

The best smart lights you can buy

Pros

  • Excellent range of lights
  • Works with loads of third-party systems
  • Excellent colour reproduction
  • The widest range of wireless controls

Cons

  • Multiple Bridge control still basic

While we haven’t specifically tested the Lightstrip Plus v4, we have reviewed the Philips Hue system with Home Technology editor David Ludlow praising the excellent range of lights, impressive colour reproduction and wide range of wireless controls. 

“Philips Hue is not just the best smart lighting system, but a genuinely useful upgrade on dumb lighting in your home. Excellent colour and temperature control makes the lights fit with what you want to do, while the level of control via app, smart assistant and physical controls, makes getting the most out of these lights easy. For the ultimate in lighting control, there’s no other system that comes close to offering what Hue does”, wrote David. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Philips Hue review

Looking for a different deal? 

Don’t stop upgrading your home there – Amazon is selling a huge 85-inch TCL TV for 29% less right now. 

