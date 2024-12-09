The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is 50% off in time for Christmas

Interested in picking up some smart lighting as a gift either for someone else or to light up your own home Christmas? Amazon’s Philips Hue deal saves you 50% on a multicolour lightstrip.

The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus v4 has plummeted to just £40 in time for the holidays. That’s a huge £39.99 saving on the usually £79.99 lightstrip for a limited time only. Don’t miss your chance to pick up a Philips Hue lightstrip at half-price.

The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus v4 is now half-price Light up your home with the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus v4 this Christmas. The lightstrip is currently just £40 for a limited time, saving you 50% when you shop today. Amazon

Was £79.99

£40 View Deal

This particular deal is on the 2m (extendable) Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus v4 which is designed to add a pop of colour beneath kitchen cabinets, around bed frames and behind TVs to name a few applications. You can shape, cut, re-use and extend the lightstrip at any time, while also reattaching any leftover pieces to another base unit to prevent any lights going to waste.

The lightstrip is capable of producing up to 16 million colours, including warm and cool white light, to create different moods and ambiences.

The Lightstrip Plus works out of the box with the free Philips Hue Bluetooth app and works hands-free with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit devices, allowing you to control your lights with your voice.

Is Philips Hue worth buying?

The best smart lights you can buy Pros Excellent range of lights

Works with loads of third-party systems

Excellent colour reproduction

The widest range of wireless controls Cons Multiple Bridge control still basic

While we haven’t specifically tested the Lightstrip Plus v4, we have reviewed the Philips Hue system with Home Technology editor David Ludlow praising the excellent range of lights, impressive colour reproduction and wide range of wireless controls.

“Philips Hue is not just the best smart lighting system, but a genuinely useful upgrade on dumb lighting in your home. Excellent colour and temperature control makes the lights fit with what you want to do, while the level of control via app, smart assistant and physical controls, makes getting the most out of these lights easy. For the ultimate in lighting control, there’s no other system that comes close to offering what Hue does”, wrote David.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Philips Hue review.

Looking for a different deal?

Don’t stop upgrading your home there – Amazon is selling a huge 85-inch TCL TV for 29% less right now.