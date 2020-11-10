Until this Thursday (November 12), you can pick up the chic Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant built-in for just £31.49 when you use the code PICK10OFF at the checkout.

Available over at Currys PC World’s eBay storefront, the Lenovo Smart Clock was already discounted from its original £79.99 price point by 56%, but the eBay exclusive code allows you to bring the price down just that bit further, making this one of the best tech deals you can buy right now.

Deal: Lenovo Smart Clock for just £31.49 (use code PICK10OFF)

Let’s face it, it can always be a pain to decide what to pick up for friends and family over Christmas, unless they’ve explicitly stated their interest in a product. To that end, and the fact that everyone’s spending a ton of time at home at the moment, a smart home device is definitely a safer bet than most items.

As the name implies, the Lenovo Smart Clock aims to add a bit more functionality into your life than a typical bedside alarm clock. The device utilises a four-inch touchscreen to display not only the time, but other crucial aspects of your day including the weather.

And of course, with Google Assistant built-in, you can use the Smart Clock in the same way you would any other smart speaker. This can include asking the Smart Clock to play music, tell you the news, provide internet search results and more.

If you have an existing smart home ecosystem then you can get even more out of the Lenovo Smart Clock. For example, with a Philips Hue smart lighting system, you can control your lights with nothing more than your voice. Trust me, there’s nothing quite as futuristic than crawling into bed and then asking your alarm clock to switch off the light.

So if you fancy picking up this Trusted Reviews recommended product, be sure to act fast as stock is already disappearing quickly as a result of the low price. Just remember to use the code PICK10OFF at the checkout to receive the cheapest price possible.

Commercial Content Editor