 large image

The perfect PS5 bundle has dropped with a juicy discount attached

Hold on to your hats, the PS5 deal we’ve been waiting for has just dropped over at the BT Store, so if you’ve yet to upgrade then now’s the time to do so.

If you head over to the BT Store right now, you can get the disc drive version of the PS5 with a 3D Pulse Headset for just £499, saving you a whopping £59.98 than if you were to buy both products separately.

Strangely enough, BT hasn’t made a big deal over this offer whatsoever as it’s hidden in the ‘Bundle deals’ drop-down menu found further along on the page. Just scroll down, click the plus button to open the drop-down menu and you’ll have the option to add the deal to your basket.

Aside from the obvious discount attached, this is the ideal bundle to buy as it allows you to make the most of the PS5’s 3D audio feature with the included headset. The feature in question creates a stereo-like experience that makes it feel as if the sound effects of any given game world are happening all around you which, if you’re hiding from clickers in The Last of Us Part I or exploring more of Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok, creates a far more immersive experience.

PS5 and 3D Pulse Headset Bundle

PS5 and 3D Pulse Headset Bundle

Scroll down to the ‘Bundle deals’ section on the BT Store and you’ll find this incredible offer that throws in a 3D Pulse Headset on the cheap.

  • BT Store
  • Save £59.98
  • Now £499
View Deal

In our 4.5-star review for the Pulse 3D Headset, our reviewer noted: “The Sony Pulse 3D headset is a brilliant peripheral I can easily recommend to any owner of the PS5. It sounds, looks and feels great, while boasting features such as 3D audio and internal dual microphones which make it feel wonderfully innovative for the price.”

As mentioned by the reviewer, the Pulse 3D Headset has a built-in mic so you don’t have to worry about any protruding elements like some of the more cumbersome headsets on the market. It’s also great for chatting with your friends during online play, so if you fancy a quick round on Modern Warfare II or even a spot of Fortnite, then the Headset has you covered.

Outside of the bundle itself, now is arguably the best time to pick up a PS5 as the system is starting to amass a respectable amount of must-play exclusives. On top of the titles already mentioned, Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart are well worth adding to your collection.

For the folks who have yet to make the jump to the next-generation of gaming, this bundle is made with you in mind. Just be sure to nab before the word gets out, as we don’t envision it sticking around forever.

