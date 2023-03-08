The perfect Galaxy S23 deal has finally arrived

Fancy a generous contract deal for the Samsung Galaxy S23, one of our favourite phones of 2023 so far? Step right this way.

Mobile Phones Direct is running the Galaxy S23 deal in question, and it comes with couple of key perks.

Get the Galaxy S23 with 100GB of data and free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro This contract deal gets you the Galaxy S23 with 100GB of data for an overall price of £948, with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro thrown in for free. Mobile Phones Direct

Free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

£36 per month, £84 up front View Deal

First up is the overall price. You’re getting the Galaxy S23 on a 24 month contract for £36 per month and an £84 up front cost. That’s £948 overall, which is less than £50 more than it would cost you to buy the Galaxy S23 outright (it costs £899).

That £49 is getting you one heck of a contract, too. Three will supply you with unlimited texts and minutes and a massive 100GB of data over the two-year span of the contract.

The goodies just keep coming. Take up this Galaxy S23 deal and you’ll also be able to claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless earphones for free. Those are some premium ‘buds, worth £219.

We gave them a 4-star review back in August, praising them for their decent audio quality, comfortable fit, and reliable battery life.

As for the Galaxy S23 itself, we scored the phone 4.5 stars out of 5, and called it “an excellent compact choice without much compromise”, with “top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life”.

If you prefer your phones on the smaller side, it’s relatively tricky to find one that doesn’t make some kind of fundamental compromise. The Galaxy S23 doesn’t really do that, which is why we rate it so highly.