Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is now almost as cheap as the Pixel 7a

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently pick up an Oppo Find N2 Flip for about the price of a Pixel 7a.

Google’s current mid-range smartphone has become a handy measuring tool for tech journos thanks to its all-round excellence and mid-market pricing. So when we say that a premium foldable phone like the Oppo Find N2 Flip can be had almost as cheap as the Pixel 7a, this is a very good thing indeed.

GiffGaff is selling refurbished Oppo Find N2 Flip handsets in ‘Like New’ condition for just £499. That’s almost half the brand new price (£849).

Get the Oppo Find N2 Flip for just £499

Get the Oppo Find N2 Flip for just £499

GiffGaff is offering refurbished Oppo Find N2 Flip handsets in a ‘Like New’ condition for just £499.

  • GiffGaff
  • ‘Like new’ condition
  • Now £499
View Deal

This ‘Like New’ designation means what it say. The handset you receive will have “Zero wear and tear” with “no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

It’s worth running through what an excellent phone the Oppo Find N2 Flip is. We awarded it a 4.5-star review earlier in the year, concluding that “Oppo’s Find N2 Flip manages to beat the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in most areas including design, display, camera and battery life while costing less than Samsung’s option. This could be the clamshell foldable phone to buy in 2023.”

True, Motorola’s Razr 40 Ultra has since come along to make that discussion more interesting, but we stand by our comments. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a phenomenal foldable phone.

We particularly like its premium gapless design, as well as its all-day battery life, which isn’t a given in such compact foldables.

It was already keenly priced at launch, but this refurbished deal makes the Oppo Find N2 Flip feel downright cheap.

You might like…

Last chance to get Modern Warfare III on the cheap

Last chance to get Modern Warfare III on the cheap

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Amazon’s Nothing Phone (2) price crash has surfaced elsewhere

Amazon’s Nothing Phone (2) price crash has surfaced elsewhere

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Amazon’s Sony WH-1000XM5 Prime Day deal is still available

Amazon’s Sony WH-1000XM5 Prime Day deal is still available

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
These award-winning ANC earbuds are going super cheap

These award-winning ANC earbuds are going super cheap

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
This Pixel 7a deal just beat Prime Day

This Pixel 7a deal just beat Prime Day

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Amazon has swiped 1/3 off the price of the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer

Amazon has swiped 1/3 off the price of the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer

Hannah Davies 21 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.