The Oppo Find N2 Flip is now almost as cheap as the Pixel 7a

You can currently pick up an Oppo Find N2 Flip for about the price of a Pixel 7a.

Google’s current mid-range smartphone has become a handy measuring tool for tech journos thanks to its all-round excellence and mid-market pricing. So when we say that a premium foldable phone like the Oppo Find N2 Flip can be had almost as cheap as the Pixel 7a, this is a very good thing indeed.

GiffGaff is selling refurbished Oppo Find N2 Flip handsets in ‘Like New’ condition for just £499. That’s almost half the brand new price (£849).

Get the Oppo Find N2 Flip for just £499 GiffGaff is offering refurbished Oppo Find N2 Flip handsets in a ‘Like New’ condition for just £499. GiffGaff

‘Like new’ condition

Now £499 View Deal

This ‘Like New’ designation means what it say. The handset you receive will have “Zero wear and tear” with “no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

It’s worth running through what an excellent phone the Oppo Find N2 Flip is. We awarded it a 4.5-star review earlier in the year, concluding that “Oppo’s Find N2 Flip manages to beat the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in most areas including design, display, camera and battery life while costing less than Samsung’s option. This could be the clamshell foldable phone to buy in 2023.”

True, Motorola’s Razr 40 Ultra has since come along to make that discussion more interesting, but we stand by our comments. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a phenomenal foldable phone.

We particularly like its premium gapless design, as well as its all-day battery life, which isn’t a given in such compact foldables.

It was already keenly priced at launch, but this refurbished deal makes the Oppo Find N2 Flip feel downright cheap.