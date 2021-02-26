The OnePlus Nord is now more affordable than ever – just £304.99

OnePlus’ affordable mid-range phone just got even cheaper than to this superb deal from StockMustGo, letting you nab the phone for just £304.99.

Originally going for £379, the OnePlus Nord was already a bit of a steal but at this lower price it’s an absolute must-have for anyone who wants a capable phone on a budget. Given the specs that are crammed into the Nord, you’d be hard pressed to find a similar phone at the same price.

Deal: OnePlus Nord 128GB Seller Refurbished for just £304.99

Aimed with the intent of returning to its roots and offering an eye-catching smartphone at a mid-range price, OnePlus did exactly that with the Nord phone. Released late last year, the phone earned itself a high 4.5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews recommended award, being particularly noteworthy for its bright OLED screen and fast performance.

The phone is available in two colour options, although if you want to have a device that can truly grab someone’s attention then I recommend option for the striking Blue Marble variant. It also packs 5G compatibility, letting you make the most of the faster network speeds now being implemented throughout the UK.

In his verdict for the OnePlus Nord, Deputy Editor Max Parker wrote: “It’s hard to argue with the OnePlus Nord’s value proposition and this once again begs the question of why you’d pay more for a phone anymore. This could easily be a five-star device if it had a true standout feature, but it’s still easy to recommend as one of the best cheap phones around.

If you want a better camera, go with the Pixel 4a, and if you want multi-day battery life then opt for the Moto G 5G Plus; for everything else though, the Nord is a very strong choice.”

It’s worth pointing out however that at this lower price, the Nord is now cheaper than the Pixel 4a and very close in price to the Moto G 5G Plus, making it a far easier recommendation than ever before.

