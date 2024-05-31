Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The OnePlus 12R finally has a big time price cut

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The OnePlus 12R is an excellent Android phone with plenty of power and solid battery life for the price tag. Right now you can save 15%.

For a limited time, Amazon is selling the OnePlus 12R for £549, which is £100 off the usual £649 asking price. You can get the phone with free and fast Prime delivery too.

The excellent OnePlus 12R brings an excellent spec sheet at an excellent price. Now this battery life titan with an excellent OLED display is £100 off

The phone comes SIM free – meaning you can pop your existing network SIM in right away – with the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM configuration. The Iron Gray hued phone also comes with a 2 year warranty.

Despite the vanilla design, the phone packs a very good 7.68-inch LPTO 4 OLED screen, which offers a faster variable refresh rate that moves intelligently between 1Hz and 120Hz. This makes it a great option for smartphone gaming and there’s a max brightness of 4500 nits to boot, making it easy to view in the sunlight.

There’s plenty of power to back this up thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which performs well and is aided ably by the 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. OnePlus has put a lot of work into cooling down these powerful chips thanks to a Cryo-Velocity cooling system. There’s also a fast and fluid version of the OxygenOS UI (based on Android 14) on board with four guaranteed operating system updates.

OnePlus 12R back
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A very good phone with some issues

Pros

  • The screen is great
  • Good power for the price
  • The best OnePlus phone for battery life

Cons

  • Boring design
  • Rubbish camera selection
  • No wireless charging

The excellent endurance of the 5500mh battery life means you can get a couple of days “easily” (according to our review) before a recharge is necessary. Even then, the phone can be fully recharged in under 30 minutes.

Our reviewer gave the OnePlus 12R a 4-star score and said you should buy if you want a lot of good specs at a good price. Now that price is better.

“The OnePlus 12R ticks plenty of boxes and is very good value when most parts are considered. The screen is big, fast, bright and sharp enough while the chipset is fast and the battery large,” our reviewer wrote.

