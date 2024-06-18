Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The OnePlus 12 is now down to an unbeatable price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The excellent OnePlus 12 can now be picked up for an unbeatable price.

We liked the OnePlus 12 a lot when we reviewed it at the beginning of the year, but we had a bit of an issue with its bumped up price tag. That’s no longer a problem if you take advantage of this deal.

OnePlus is now selling the larger 512GB model from its website for £879, which is a whopping £120 cheaper than its £999 RRP. That’s a healthy 12% saving.

Save £120 on the OnePlus 12

OnePlus is offering its top model of the OnePlus 12 at a huge £120 discount.

  • OnePlus
  • Save £120
  • Now £879
View Deal

As mentioned, this is for the higher model of the two available, which comes with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. It also packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which means it’s nice and rapid.

You also get an impressively large and sharp 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED screen, which can get to an eyeball-scorching 4500 nits in peak conditions. That’s one of the brightest screens around.

We were impressed with the phone’s camera, which produces consistently solid results. OnePlus has teamed up with camera specialist Hasselblad to produce a triple camera system of real quality, including a fine 3x periscope lens.

Battery life is also strong, courtesy of a huge 5400mAh cell. That’s backed up by rapid 100W charging and 50W wireless charging.

All this and OnePlus is offering four major OS updates and five years of security updates, which is a decent provision.

All in all, if you’re after a competitive flagship phone with a mountain of internal storage for a less-than-top price, this OnePlus 12 deal is an excellent option.

