The OnePlus 10 Pro is now almost a third of its original price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon is having a bit of a fire sale on older OnePlus smartphones this week, meaning you can get a brilliant handset for a fraction of the original price.

Today’s highlighted deal is for the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has dropped to £269.90. This flagship-level handset cost £799 at launch in 2022. You’ll also benefit from free and fast Prime delivery if you’re a member.

The 2022 OnePlus 10 Pro is available for £269.90, which is way down on the £799 RRP it launched for a couple of years back.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799
  • Now £269.90
View Deal

Our reviewer was a great fan of the screen, top notch performance, the matte finish, and the more affordable price tag than other flagship handsets. It’s also got fast charging which, at 80W, still holds up against the majority of the competition today. There’s a trio of versatile cameras with wide, ultra wide and zoom cameras aided by the Hasselblad software.

The screen is a 6.7-inch LPTO panel with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz variable refresh rate. There’s also support for HDR10+ and peak brightness of 1300 nits. The 5,000mAh battery life is good, but the charging capabilities are truly excellent.

Our reviewer gave it a four-star score and concluded you should buy if “you’re looking for a phone with a great screen, good performance levels, strong battery life and blistering fast-charging.”

He added: “The OnePlus 10 Pro notches up some impressive wins with its brilliant screen, fast-charging, and reliable performance. However, the design might not be to everyone’s taste, and the camera system is not the best you can get for the money, especially when compared to Google, Apple and Samsung’s current flagships.”

