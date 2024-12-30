On-sale Pulse Explore earbuds are a perfect partner for your new PS5

If you’re the proud owner of a new PS5 or PS5 Pro you might already be looking at the best accessories to round out your new gaming set-up. May we suggest the PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, designed for use with PS5? They’re currently on sale.

Amazon UK is selling the Sony PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds for £159. That’s a £40.99 saving on the £199.99 asking price for these excellent headphones with PlayStation Link technology.

There’s Amazon Prime delivery available on this product, meaning members can get next-day delivery at no extra cost. The buds are in-stock and ready to roll.

This isn’t the absolute cheapest price we’ve seen on the Pulse Explore. They were £149 before Christmas break, but you probably didn’t know you were unwrapping a new console on December 25, did you?

Is the PlayStation Pulse Explore worth buying?

Perfect earbuds to partner with the PS5 Pros Tight intergration with PS5/Portal via PlayStation Link

Rapid connection to consoles

Brilliant, roomy in-game audio including 3D sound Cons Mediocre music performance

No noise cancellation

Awkward design

I reviewed the Sony PlayStation Pulse Explore myself, back in early 2024, and was impressed with the proposition. They’re even better if you’re rocking the PlayStation Portal handheld for Remote Play.

Other than the design synergy PlayStation fans will appreciate the PlayStation Link technology, which enables rapid connection to the console (via a bundled USB dongle) and the PlayStation Portal handheld.

As well as the rapid connectivity, the PlayStation Link technology enables hi-res, lossless audio wirelessly with practically zero latency, making them a brilliant option for gaming. They support 3D sound on supported PS5 games too, for more of an immersive gaming experience.

There are also integrated microphones concealed within the design with noise reduction tech, ensuring you come through clearly in multiplayer sessions and during phone calls.

Back in March, I recommended you buy these buds if you’re a dedicated PS5 gamer, commenting: “If you’re a PS5/PlayStation Portal gamer looking for a tailor-made solution for gaming on those machines, the Pulse Explore is the perfect portable option.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive PlayStation Pulse Explore review