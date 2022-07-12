 large image

Prime Day UK: Click here to visit our live feed now

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro plummets to lowest price yet for Prime Day

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is now available for just £152.99, with Amazon knocking £47 off the cost in order to celebrate Prime Day.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is a 4K streaming box, enabling you to watch all of your favourite streaming apps in Ultra HD. It’s also capable of some upscaling wizardry, using the AI to boost a HD video up to 4K for a crisper and sharper picture quality.

It supports Dolby Vision so you can watch content in HDR, as well as Dolby Atmos for some immersive audio when paired with compatible sound bars and sound systems.

With Google Assistant built in you can use voice commands to navigate to your next TV show or film. It also features Google Chromecast 4K, allowing you to cast your Android mobile device to the TV to show off your recorded videos and photos.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro sees Prime Day price cut

Nvidia Shield TV Pro sees Prime Day price cut

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is now available for just £152.99 following a Prime Day price cut.

  • Amazon
  • Save £47
  • Now £152.99
View Deal

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is even capable of playing Google Play Games natively, or using Nvidia’s own GeForce Now to stream AAA games such as Fortnite – although you will need a fast internet connection and your own game controller to do so.

If you own a gaming PC, it’s also possible to stream games from your own hardware, allowing you to easily play your PC games on your living room TV without having to move your PC.

While we haven’t reviewed the Pro model, we gave the standard Nvidia Shield TV a 4.5 out of 5 score back in 2019. In our verdict, we said: “The Nvidia Shield TV is among the very best premium Android streaming boxes thanks to support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, while still offering users the capability to stream 4K content from popular streaming services. Add in its incredible Stadia-rivalling cloud-streaming gaming potential, and this becomes a no-brainer box for gamers.”

So if you want to give your TV or monitor the ability to stream your favourite apps in 4K, as well as being able to stream PC games, then the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is an excellent option.

You might like…

Get the kids reading with this phenomenal Kindle Kids Prime Day deal

Get the kids reading with this phenomenal Kindle Kids Prime Day deal

Thomas Deehan 22 mins ago
Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor drops below £1000 for Prime Day

Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor drops below £1000 for Prime Day

Ryan Jones 27 mins ago
This Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle is just £35.99 for Prime Day

This Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle is just £35.99 for Prime Day

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Get Mass Effect Legendary Edition for free by signing up to Amazon Prime

Get Mass Effect Legendary Edition for free by signing up to Amazon Prime

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Prime Day Camera Deals: Huge savings on Mirrorless, action cams and drones

Prime Day Camera Deals: Huge savings on Mirrorless, action cams and drones

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Save £1000 on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with RTX 3080

Save £1000 on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with RTX 3080

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.