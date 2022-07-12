The Nvidia Shield TV Pro plummets to lowest price yet for Prime Day

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is now available for just £152.99, with Amazon knocking £47 off the cost in order to celebrate Prime Day.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is a 4K streaming box, enabling you to watch all of your favourite streaming apps in Ultra HD. It’s also capable of some upscaling wizardry, using the AI to boost a HD video up to 4K for a crisper and sharper picture quality.

It supports Dolby Vision so you can watch content in HDR, as well as Dolby Atmos for some immersive audio when paired with compatible sound bars and sound systems.

With Google Assistant built in you can use voice commands to navigate to your next TV show or film. It also features Google Chromecast 4K, allowing you to cast your Android mobile device to the TV to show off your recorded videos and photos.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro sees Prime Day price cut The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is now available for just £152.99 following a Prime Day price cut. Amazon

Save £47

Now £152.99 View Deal

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is even capable of playing Google Play Games natively, or using Nvidia’s own GeForce Now to stream AAA games such as Fortnite – although you will need a fast internet connection and your own game controller to do so.

If you own a gaming PC, it’s also possible to stream games from your own hardware, allowing you to easily play your PC games on your living room TV without having to move your PC.

While we haven’t reviewed the Pro model, we gave the standard Nvidia Shield TV a 4.5 out of 5 score back in 2019. In our verdict, we said: “The Nvidia Shield TV is among the very best premium Android streaming boxes thanks to support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, while still offering users the capability to stream 4K content from popular streaming services. Add in its incredible Stadia-rivalling cloud-streaming gaming potential, and this becomes a no-brainer box for gamers.”

So if you want to give your TV or monitor the ability to stream your favourite apps in 4K, as well as being able to stream PC games, then the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is an excellent option.