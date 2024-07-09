The Nothing Phone (2) can’t be beaten at this price

The Nothing Phone (2) is going for an outrageously good price right now.

Head over to the official Nothing website, and you’ll find that the design-focused British tech start-up is selling its top smartphone for a price of just £449. That’s a £130 saving on the £579 RRP.

This brings the Nothing Phone (2) down to the same sort of sub-£500 price as the Pixel 7a and the Samsung Galaxy A55. This despite the fact that it’s got a bit more about it than your average mid-ranger.

Save £130 on the Nothing Phone (2) Nothing is selling its top Phone (2) smartphone at a £130 discount right now. Nothing

Save £130

Now £449 View Deal

We awarded the Nothing Phone (2) a glowing 4.5-star review at the time of its launch, concluding that it “fixes the big complaints with the original while offering performance similar to that of flagships that cost much more”.

It looks amazing, as we’ve come to expect from Nothing products. Nothing’s signature transparent LED-infused rear really sets the phone apart from anything else on the market, whilst providing a unique array of customisable notification lights.

We also appreciated the Nothing Phone (2)’s high-end 6.7-inch OLED display, as well as the snappy everyday performance provided by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The latter is a slightly older flagship chip, but it still blows pretty much any recent mid-range alternative out of the water.

You also get a capable set of two 50MP cameras, which deliver consistently great-quality snaps in most scenarios.

It’s a really good buy at this new lower price.