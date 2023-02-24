The Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer just received a rare price drop

It can be hard to keep your dinners interesting, thankfully, we’ve stumbled upon a fantastic deal on this Ninja Air Fryer.

We’ve been on the hunt for even more kitchen deals that can help upgrade your cooking experience. Now, we’ve managed to find an unmissable deal on this refurbished Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook System.

This Air Fryer has not only seen a £20 discount, but using the code SCORE5 will bring the price down even further to just £170.99 from its original price of £199.99. This extra discount code expires on 31st March, but we can’t imagine that any stock will even be left by then, proving that you will want to jump on this deal now before it’s too late.

It’s worth noting that this Ninja Air Fryer is a refurbished unit. In a nutshell, refurbished items have been returned to the manufacturer or vendor for any reason. Since this is being sold on eBay, customers are assured that every refurbished item is tested by qualified sellers and that it will function entirely as intended. It also comes with a one-year guarantee, so you’re welcome to return it within 12 months if you do encounter any issues.

Ninja Air Fryer price drop If you want to revamp your diet then we recommend you take a look at this fantastic Ninja Air Fryer deal, which has just plummeted in price. eBay

Use code SCORE5

Now £170.99 View Deal

Air Fryers are fantastic cooking devices; they use up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods and are capable of heating up a wide array of foods, from refrigerated to frozen, a lot quicker than a traditional oven.

This Air Fryer comes with two independent cooking zones with an overall capacity of 9.5 litres. This gives you the ability to heat up different types of food at once, and thanks to the size of each basket you should have more than enough space to make a large meal for your friends or cook your meals in batches.

It comes with six cooking functions including Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehyrdate, giving you a multitude of ways to experiment with your food to find the recipe that works best for you.

As we already mentioned, this Air Fryer is already massively discounted but comes with an added price cut when using the code FANCY5 at checkout. We can’t imagine that this deal will last until that code expires, so if you’re interested in cooking up your food in a matter of minutes, we recommend you jump on this offer now before it’s too late.