Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The next Mario Party is almost out, and here’s the best price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

There’s a new Super Mario Party game on the way this week and we’ve sussed out the best price for you.

Head on over to ShopTo and you’ll see Super Mario Party Jamboree for just £39.99, which is a £10 saving on what Nintendo is charging out of the gate for this title.

That’s a 20% saving with free delivery on all UK orders, plus it’ll be shipped tomorrow (October 16) ahead of the October 17 release date.

Save over £10 on Super Mario Party Jamboree

Save over £10 on Super Mario Party Jamboree

Super Mario Party Jamboree is out this week and you can save £10.14 on the £49.99 asking price with ShopTo

  • ShopTo
  • RRP: £49.99
  • £39.85
View Deal

This game is one of the big swan song titles for the original Nintendo Switch ahead of the Switch 2 debut at some point in early 2025.

It’s a bigger and bolder vision for the Mario Party franchise dating all the way back to the 1990s and last saw light of day with Super Mario Party Superstars for the Switch in 2021. However, while that was more of a greatest hits in glorious hi-def, Jamboree represents a more original adventure with new maps and new games.

Jamboree offers 112 mini games with 22 playable characters, 7 new boards, and 5 multiplayer modes where upto 20 people can join in the fun online. If you’re new to the franchise, think of it as a digital board game where you get to play as (and against) all of your favourite Nintendo characters.

One of the cool new game modes is Jamboree Buddies, which becomes available when you win a Showdown mini game. You’ll partner with one of 10 Jamboree Buddies who “can help you out with all sorts of neat abilities. Also, just having one with you an allow you to do a bunch of things twice (like getting two stars at once),” during your next turns in other mini games.

We’re looking forward to playing this game when on lands on the doorstep later this week

You might like…

Honor’s latest deal is an easy, cost-effective smartphone upgrade

Honor’s latest deal is an easy, cost-effective smartphone upgrade

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Asus’s two-screened laptop is now discounted and perfect for multitaskers

Asus’s two-screened laptop is now discounted and perfect for multitaskers

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
One of our favourite Prime Day deals is back

One of our favourite Prime Day deals is back

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
This Voxi SIM is a true student bargain

This Voxi SIM is a true student bargain

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal gets you free earbuds

This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal gets you free earbuds

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Amazon just discounted AirPods Max on the sly

Amazon just discounted AirPods Max on the sly

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words