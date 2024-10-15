The next Mario Party is almost out, and here’s the best price

There’s a new Super Mario Party game on the way this week and we’ve sussed out the best price for you.

Head on over to ShopTo and you’ll see Super Mario Party Jamboree for just £39.99, which is a £10 saving on what Nintendo is charging out of the gate for this title.

That’s a 20% saving with free delivery on all UK orders, plus it’ll be shipped tomorrow (October 16) ahead of the October 17 release date.

Save over £10 on Super Mario Party Jamboree Super Mario Party Jamboree is out this week and you can save £10.14 on the £49.99 asking price with ShopTo ShopTo

RRP: £49.99

£39.85 View Deal

This game is one of the big swan song titles for the original Nintendo Switch ahead of the Switch 2 debut at some point in early 2025.

It’s a bigger and bolder vision for the Mario Party franchise dating all the way back to the 1990s and last saw light of day with Super Mario Party Superstars for the Switch in 2021. However, while that was more of a greatest hits in glorious hi-def, Jamboree represents a more original adventure with new maps and new games.

Jamboree offers 112 mini games with 22 playable characters, 7 new boards, and 5 multiplayer modes where upto 20 people can join in the fun online. If you’re new to the franchise, think of it as a digital board game where you get to play as (and against) all of your favourite Nintendo characters.

One of the cool new game modes is Jamboree Buddies, which becomes available when you win a Showdown mini game. You’ll partner with one of 10 Jamboree Buddies who “can help you out with all sorts of neat abilities. Also, just having one with you an allow you to do a bunch of things twice (like getting two stars at once),” during your next turns in other mini games.

We’re looking forward to playing this game when on lands on the doorstep later this week